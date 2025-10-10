"Clean hit, Pete needs to eat": NHL fans react as Canucks' Elias Pettersson gets slammed into boards by Mackenzie Weegar

Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson was visibly shaken after falling awkwardly into the boards following a hit from Calgary Flames’ MacKenzie Weegar. During the second period, as Pettersson had possession and was skating toward the boards, Weegar shouldered him from behind, causing the Canucks forward to crash into the boards. Weegar was assessed a minor penalty for roughing.Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Weeger's hit on Elias Pettersson. One Tweeted:&quot;Clean hit… Pete needs to eat…&quot;the_canadianguy @the_canadianguyLINK@CanucksArmy @RyanNPike Clean hit… Pete needs to eat…Another chimed in:&quot;Such a Canuck thing to happen in the first fucking game too....did anyone even stand up for him? Or let weegar off.&quot;Here are some of the other top reactions on X:&quot;Lol wtf that is a clean hit. How they have slow mo review and still call a penalty is a joke,&quot; a third fan wrote.&quot;Refs gave you a free Powerplay for a non penalty at least,&quot; another posted.Meanwhile, the Canucks lead the Flames 1-0 with the second period in play. Kifer Sherwood scored for the Canucks at 14:53 of the first period.