  • "Clean hit, Pete needs to eat": NHL fans react as Canucks' Elias Pettersson gets slammed into boards by Mackenzie Weegar

"Clean hit, Pete needs to eat": NHL fans react as Canucks' Elias Pettersson gets slammed into boards by Mackenzie Weegar

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 10, 2025 03:47 GMT
Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson was visibly shaken after falling awkwardly into the boards following a hit from Calgary Flames’ MacKenzie Weegar.

During the second period, as Pettersson had possession and was skating toward the boards, Weegar shouldered him from behind, causing the Canucks forward to crash into the boards. Weegar was assessed a minor penalty for roughing.

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Weeger's hit on Elias Pettersson. One Tweeted:

"Clean hit… Pete needs to eat…"
Another chimed in:

"Such a Canuck thing to happen in the first fucking game too....did anyone even stand up for him? Or let weegar off."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Lol wtf that is a clean hit. How they have slow mo review and still call a penalty is a joke," a third fan wrote.
"Refs gave you a free Powerplay for a non penalty at least," another posted.

Meanwhile, the Canucks lead the Flames 1-0 with the second period in play. Kifer Sherwood scored for the Canucks at 14:53 of the first period.

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

