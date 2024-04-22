"Clearly a goal" "Can't see any white, not a goal": NHL fans left divided over Elliotte Friedman's take on Adam Lowry's triple-post goal

NHL fans embroiled themselves in a heated debate over Elliotte Friedman's take on a controversial goal scored by Adam Lowry, captain of the Winnipeg Jets. The goal ignited a flurry of reactions across various social media platforms.

Friedman's post, captioned simply with "Adam Lowry’s goal picture," seemed innocuous at first glance.

Expand Tweet

However, it quickly became the focal point of a divided discourse among hockey enthusiasts. One fan expressed disbelief, saying:

"Can't see any white. Not a goal. Not surprised refs are against the avs once again."

Expand Tweet

Another fan questioned the coverage of the goal, pondering:

"I can't figure out why ESPN did not show this angle!"

Expand Tweet

Conversely, some unequivocally supported the validity of Adam Lowry's goal. One fan succinctly wrote:

"Like what are we debating it’s a goal."

Similarly, another fan expressed frustration with the limitations of televised broadcasts, asking,

"And they can't show that angle on the broadcast because....???"

"That is clearly a goal," one fan posted.

One fan referenced a controversial goal from 2004, suggesting similarities between the two instances, remarking:

"Looks like the goal that was in 2004! White between puck and goal line."

However, not all comments were supportive of the goal. One fan humorously remarked:

"If that was a leaf it would’ve been after video review it is determined that the puck did not cross the goal line completely."

Adam Lowry leads Winnipeg Jets to a 7-6 victory over the Colorado Avalanche

In Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Colorado Avalanche 7-6. Captain Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor each scored twice. Lowry's gritty play against strong opponents won him praise from Jets coach Rick Bowness and defenseman Brenden Dillon.

Despite a strong performance from Nathan MacKinnon, who had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, they couldn't overcome the Jets' offensive firepower. Cale Makar also had a notable game for Colorado, contributing a goal and two assists.

The game was physical, with a total of 100 hits recorded and both teams exchanging goals rapidly throughout. Connor Hellebuyck stood tall in goal for the Jets, making 40 saves to secure the win.

Mark Scheifele's goal marked a milestone, as it was his 20th career playoff goal in just 38 games, placing him among a select group of players to achieve this feat in fewer games.

The Avalanche, looking to replicate their 2022 Stanley Cup success, fell short in Game 1.