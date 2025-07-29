Emily Cave reflected on the life she once shared with her late husband, Colby Cave, whom she married on July 19, 2019. Colby, who played for the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers, died in April 2020 after suffering a brain bleed.Now remarried to Colin Boit, with whom she tied the knot on June 7, 2024. Emily expressed the pain of celebrating this milestone without Colby by her side.In her IG post, Emily spoke of the ways Colby would have spoiled her on their anniversary, even though they never got to experience it together.&quot;This month would have been our 6th wedding anniversary. Colby passed away before we ever got to celebrate even one, but in my heart he's still by husband, just from heaven.&quot; Emily said on her IG post.&quot;He would spoil me every year and while he's not here physically, I still carry him with me every single day.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTo keep Colby's memory close, Emily wears a custom memorial necklace from the Steel Shop that contains a piece of the NHL player. The personal engravings, including his hockey numbers, serve as a tangible connection.&quot;It's more than a necklace and it's a quiet way of saying he is still with me,&quot;she explained.Colby's legacy lives on through the Colby Cave Memorial Fund, which Emily continues to support. The organization funds mental health initiatives and provides underprivileged children with access to sports.Emily Cave returns to Rabobank Arena, where Colby Cave last playedFive years later, Emily Cave Boit has made an emotional return to Rabobank Arena—the same rink where Colby Cave played his final game on March 7, 2020, as a member of the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.&quot;I feel like grief is always a roller coaster,&quot; Emily shares, her voice heavy with emotion.&quot;Coming in here and seeing where he sat, his sticks, and walking out of the tunnel – that got me, because his dream ended on that ice.” Emily said. (5:25 onwards)But his legacy is still continuing, so it's beautiful, but yeah, watching his last game here, there are so many emotions. I feel like I'm riding the waves, riding the waves right now.&quot;Emily said that it felt “wild” to return after five years and admitted that if it hadn’t been for COVID, she probably would’ve come back much sooner.