"Collab the world never knew it needed" - NHL fans react as Paul Bissonnette debunks DJ Khaled rumor surrounding the 'The Match 2024'

American DJ and record producer DJ Khaled and former NHL player Paul Bissonnette were recently spotted together. It was after Khaled found himself caught in speculation during 'The Match 2024' tournament, held at “The Park” in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, Feb. 26. Khaled, known for amazing discography, served as the cart commentator for the event, providing live commentary on the golfers' performances.

However, a tweet from the No Laying Up podcast stirred up some confusion when it suggested that DJ Khaled believed he was actually playing in the main match, not just the par 3 event. The tweet read:

"Apparently DJ Khaled showed up and thought he was actually PLAYING in The Match tonight. Like the actual match and not just the par 3 thing. (I wish I was joking but I am not.)"

Expand Tweet

Paul Bissonnette swiftly debunked the rumor with a tweet of his own. Bissonnette not only dismissed the false information but also shared a video where he and DJ Khaled clarified the misunderstanding.

This prompt clarification from Paul Bissonnette helped put the rumor to rest.

Expand Tweet

The reaction from NHL fans was swift and supportive. One fan expressed excitement at the unexpected collaboration between Bissonnette and DJ Khaled, calling it:

"The collab the world never knew it needed."

Expand Tweet

Another fan commended Bissonnette's ability to rapidly build his brand, despite the odds, stating:

"Watching Biz build a brand at light speed is impressive. In spite of the odds."

Expand Tweet

The humor didn't stop there, as another fan humorously speculated about the podcast host's whereabouts, suggesting:

"Soly has not replied yet because he’s on the way to the range. No way he loses to Khaled."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ryan Whitney and Paul Bissonnette discussing Pietrangelo's exit from the Blues

NHL analysts Ryan Whitney and Paul Bissonnette discussed Alex Pietrangelo's departure from the St. Louis Blues, expressing regret over the team's decision not to extend his contract. Whitney lamented the Blues' choice, saying:

"I can't believe St. Louis didn't re-sign him,"

Paul Bissonnette agreed and he called it:

"That was a fumble."

Pietrangelo joined the Blues in 2008 as the fourth overall pick, quickly becoming a defensive cornerstone. Despite his significant contributions and desire for stability, contract talks stalled over his request for a full no-movement clause, contrary to the Blues' policy.

Consequently, Pietrangelo entered free agency for the first time, signing a seven-year, $61.6 million deal with the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 12, 2020, securing the coveted clause.