Colorado Avalanche ladies host ‘send-off’ party for Mikko Rantanen’s girlfriend Susanna Ranta following blockbuster Hurricanes trade

The Avs Better Halves threw a special farewell party for Carolina Hurricanes forward Mikko Rantanen’s girlfriend Susanna Ranta. The Avalanche had traded Rantanen to the Hurricanes in a shock move on Jan. 24 after contract negotiations had stalled.

Rantanen has been playing in Hurricanes colors for almost two weeks now. But the Avs Better Halves, an organization comprising the partners of current and former Colorado Avalanche players, waited till Thursday to post videos and photos from Susanna’s epic send-off party on X.

“The Avs Better Halves send off Susanna Ranta, Better Half of Mikko Rantanen. Susanna, we are going to miss you! ❤️💙” The post caption read.

The photo in the post shows Susanna sitting with many of the Avalanche players’ partners. The caption on the photo read:

“A lot of firsts with these ones…so blessed to have met you in this life.”

A short video clip shows the exact moment the Avs Better Halves members surprised Susanna to kick off the celebrations.

“Going to miss our girl @susanna.ranta,” the caption said.

The trade had shocked hockey fans, analysts and, if some reports are to be believed, Rantanen himself. A few hours after the deal was finalized, NHL insider Andy Strickland posted on X that Rantanen had not planned to leave Colorado.

“Mikko Rantanen was completely caught off guard by the trade and was very upset.” Strickland posted. “Colorado showed very little to no interest in attempting to re-sign him over the last several months. This was a panic move by Colorado.”

Rantanen, in his farewell message to Avalanche fans on Instagram, had stated:

“The trade to the Carolina Hurricanes came as a surprise.”

Mikko Rantanen and Susanna Ranta have kept their relationship private

The Finnish hockey player has done his best to keep his personal life away from the media glare. He and Susanna have been seen together in public and photographed together but have never publicly confirmed their relationship.

Susanna, a model and economics major at the University of Vaasa, is also involved in Avs Better Halves events and activities. She also actively posts on social media. Some of her posts seem to convey that the couple are in a long-distance relationship.

“Last day together for a while🥺 not getting on that plane today was the hardest thing. love you always,” Susanna captioned a post from 2021.

Very few details are available about the couple, but Susanna’s Instagram feed shows them out on dates as far back as 2020. She also posted a video of them hugging after Rantanen and the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 2022.

