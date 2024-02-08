Colorado Avalanche vs Carolina Hurricanes projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 8th February, 2024

Thursday night sees a showdown between the Colorado Avalanche (32-15-4) and the Carolina Hurricanes (28-16-5) at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Catch the action at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Seeking to claim the top spot in the Central Division, the Avalanche confront the Hurricanes. Both teams aim to rebound from recent losses, with Colorado falling 5-3 to New Jersey and Carolina suffering a 3-2 defeat against Vancouver.

Notably, Colorado holds a 6-4 record in their last 10 matchups against Carolina.

Colorado Avalanche projected lineups

Forward

Jonathan Drouin - Nathan MacKinnon - Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood - Ross Colton - Logan O'Connor

Artturi Lehkonen - Ryan Johansen - Zach Parise

Andrew Cogliano - Fredrik Olofsson - Joel Kiviranta

Defencemen

Devon Toews - Cale Makar

Samuel Girard - Josh Manson

Bowen Byram - Sam Malinski

Goalie

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Colorado Avalanche's Starting goalie

Alexandar Georgiev is expected to start for the Avalanche.

Games Played (GP): 42

Games Started (GS): 41

Wins: 27

Losses (L): 11

Overtime Losses (OTL): 3

Goals Against (GA): 118

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.88

Shots Against (SA): 1162

Saves (SV): 1045

Save Percentage (SV%): .899

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 29 seconds.

Carolina Hurricanes projected lineups

Forward

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Michael Bunting - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Brendan Lemieux - Jack Drury - Stefan Noesen

Defencemen

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov - Jalen Chatfield

Goalie

Pyotr Kochetkov

Antti Raanta

Carolina Hurricanes Starting goalie

Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to start for the Hurricanes.

Games Played (GP): 24

Games Started (GS): 22

Wins: 11

Losses (L): 8

Overtime Losses (OTL): 3

Goals Against (GA): 57

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.60

Shots Against (SA): 558

Saves (SV): 501

Save Percentage (SV%): .898

Shutouts (SO): 1

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 54 minutes and 45 seconds.