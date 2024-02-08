Colorado Avalanche vs Carolina Hurricanes projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 8th February, 2024

Thursday night sees a showdown between the Colorado Avalanche (32-15-4) and the Carolina Hurricanes (28-16-5) at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Catch the action at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
Seeking to claim the top spot in the Central Division, the Avalanche confront the Hurricanes. Both teams aim to rebound from recent losses, with Colorado falling 5-3 to New Jersey and Carolina suffering a 3-2 defeat against Vancouver.
Notably, Colorado holds a 6-4 record in their last 10 matchups against Carolina.
Colorado Avalanche projected lineups
Forward
- Jonathan Drouin - Nathan MacKinnon - Mikko Rantanen
- Miles Wood - Ross Colton - Logan O'Connor
- Artturi Lehkonen - Ryan Johansen - Zach Parise
- Andrew Cogliano - Fredrik Olofsson - Joel Kiviranta
Defencemen
- Devon Toews - Cale Makar
- Samuel Girard - Josh Manson
- Bowen Byram - Sam Malinski
Goalie
- Alexandar Georgiev
- Justus Annunen
Colorado Avalanche's Starting goalie
Alexandar Georgiev is expected to start for the Avalanche.
- Games Played (GP): 42
- Games Started (GS): 41
- Wins: 27
- Losses (L): 11
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 3
- Goals Against (GA): 118
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.88
- Shots Against (SA): 1162
- Saves (SV): 1045
- Save Percentage (SV%): .899
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 29 seconds.
Carolina Hurricanes projected lineups
Forward
- Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
- Michael Bunting - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas
- Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
- Brendan Lemieux - Jack Drury - Stefan Noesen
Defencemen
- Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
- Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
- Dmitry Orlov - Jalen Chatfield
Goalie
- Pyotr Kochetkov
- Antti Raanta
Carolina Hurricanes Starting goalie
Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to start for the Hurricanes.
- Games Played (GP): 24
- Games Started (GS): 22
- Wins: 11
- Losses (L): 8
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 3
- Goals Against (GA): 57
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.60
- Shots Against (SA): 558
- Saves (SV): 501
- Save Percentage (SV%): .898
- Shutouts (SO): 1
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 54 minutes and 45 seconds.
