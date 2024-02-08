  • home icon
Colorado Avalanche vs Carolina Hurricanes projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 8th February, 2024

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Feb 08, 2024 14:33 GMT
Colorado Avalanche v Carolina Hurricanes
Thursday night sees a showdown between the Colorado Avalanche (32-15-4) and the Carolina Hurricanes (28-16-5) at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Catch the action at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Seeking to claim the top spot in the Central Division, the Avalanche confront the Hurricanes. Both teams aim to rebound from recent losses, with Colorado falling 5-3 to New Jersey and Carolina suffering a 3-2 defeat against Vancouver.

Notably, Colorado holds a 6-4 record in their last 10 matchups against Carolina.

Colorado Avalanche projected lineups

Forward

  • Jonathan Drouin - Nathan MacKinnon - Mikko Rantanen
  • Miles Wood - Ross Colton - Logan O'Connor
  • Artturi Lehkonen - Ryan Johansen - Zach Parise
  • Andrew Cogliano - Fredrik Olofsson - Joel Kiviranta

Defencemen

  • Devon Toews - Cale Makar
  • Samuel Girard - Josh Manson
  • Bowen Byram - Sam Malinski

Goalie

  • Alexandar Georgiev
  • Justus Annunen

Colorado Avalanche's Starting goalie

Alexandar Georgiev is expected to start for the Avalanche.
  • Games Played (GP): 42
  • Games Started (GS): 41
  • Wins: 27
  • Losses (L): 11
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 3
  • Goals Against (GA): 118
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.88
  • Shots Against (SA): 1162
  • Saves (SV): 1045
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .899
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 29 seconds.

Carolina Hurricanes projected lineups

Forward

  • Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
  • Michael Bunting - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas
  • Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
  • Brendan Lemieux - Jack Drury - Stefan Noesen

Defencemen

  • Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
  • Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
  • Dmitry Orlov - Jalen Chatfield

Goalie

  • Pyotr Kochetkov
  • Antti Raanta

Carolina Hurricanes Starting goalie

Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to start for the Hurricanes.
  • Games Played (GP): 24
  • Games Started (GS): 22
  • Wins: 11
  • Losses (L): 8
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 3
  • Goals Against (GA): 57
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.60
  • Shots Against (SA): 558
  • Saves (SV): 501
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .898
  • Shutouts (SO): 1
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 54 minutes and 45 seconds.

