By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Feb 22, 2024 14:07 GMT
Colorado Avalanche vs Detroit Red Wings projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 22nd February, 2024

On Thursday, February 22, at 7:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche are set to face the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSDET, and ALT2.

In their recent match on February 20, Colorado emerged victorious with a 3-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks, showcasing their prowess on home ice. The team will look to continue its winning momentum in the upcoming clash with the Red Wings.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings head into this game following a 4-3 road triumph against the Seattle Kraken on February 19.

Colorado Avalanche projected lineup

Colorado Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

Forwards

  • Jonathan Drouin- Nathan MacKinnon- Mikko Rantanen
  • Miles Wood- Ross Colton- Artturi Lehkonen
  • Zach Parise- Ryan Johansen- Joel Kiviranta
  • Fredrik Olofsson- Chris Wagner- Andrew Cogliano

Defensemen

  • Devon Toews- Cale Makar
  • Samuel Girard- Josh Manson
  • Jack Johnson- Bowen Byram

Goalies

  • Alexandar Georgiev
  • Justus Annunen

Colorado Avalanche starting goalie

Alexandar Georgiev will most likely start for the Avalanche. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 47
  • Games Started (GS): 46
  • Wins: 30
  • Losses: 13
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 3
  • Goals Against (GA): 133
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.90
  • Shots Against (SA): 1312
  • Saves (SV): 1180
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .899
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 35 seconds

Detroit Red Wings projected lineups

Forwards

  • Michael Rasmussen- Dylan Larkin- Patrick Kane
  • Alex DeBrincat- J.T. Compher- Lucas Raymond
  • David Perron- Andrew Copp- Joe Veleno
  • Robby Fabbri- Christian Fischer- Daniel Sprong

Defensemen

  • Jake Walman- Moritz Seider
  • Ben Chiarot- Jeff Petry
  • Olli Maatta- Shayne Gostisbehere

Goalies

  • Alex Lyon
  • James Reimer

Detroit Red Wings starting goalie

Alex Lyon will most likely start for the Detroit Red Wings. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 25
  • Games Started (GS): 24
  • Wins: 15
  • Losses: 8
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
  • Goals Against (GA): 67
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.83
  • Shots Against (SA): 764
  • Saves (SV): 697
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .912
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 52 seconds

