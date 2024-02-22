Colorado Avalanche vs Detroit Red Wings projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 22nd February, 2024

On Thursday, February 22, at 7:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche are set to face the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSDET, and ALT2.

In their recent match on February 20, Colorado emerged victorious with a 3-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks, showcasing their prowess on home ice. The team will look to continue its winning momentum in the upcoming clash with the Red Wings.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings head into this game following a 4-3 road triumph against the Seattle Kraken on February 19.

Colorado Avalanche projected lineup

Colorado Avalanche

Forwards

Jonathan Drouin- Nathan MacKinnon- Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood- Ross Colton- Artturi Lehkonen

Zach Parise- Ryan Johansen- Joel Kiviranta

Fredrik Olofsson- Chris Wagner- Andrew Cogliano

Defensemen

Devon Toews- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson- Bowen Byram

Goalies

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Colorado Avalanche starting goalie

Alexandar Georgiev will most likely start for the Avalanche. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 47

Games Started (GS): 46

Wins: 30

Losses: 13

Overtime Losses (OTL): 3

Goals Against (GA): 133

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.90

Shots Against (SA): 1312

Saves (SV): 1180

Save Percentage (SV%): .899

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 35 seconds

Detroit Red Wings projected lineups

Forwards

Michael Rasmussen- Dylan Larkin- Patrick Kane

Alex DeBrincat- J.T. Compher- Lucas Raymond

David Perron- Andrew Copp- Joe Veleno

Robby Fabbri- Christian Fischer- Daniel Sprong

Defensemen

Jake Walman- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta- Shayne Gostisbehere

Goalies

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Detroit Red Wings starting goalie

Alex Lyon will most likely start for the Detroit Red Wings. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 25

Games Started (GS): 24

Wins: 15

Losses: 8

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 67

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.83

Shots Against (SA): 764

Saves (SV): 697

Save Percentage (SV%): .912

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 52 seconds