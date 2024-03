Colorado Avalanche vs Edmonton Oilers: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 16th March, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers will face off against the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Place on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET, with coverage on ESPN+ and ALT.

The game highlights two top offensive talents, Connor McDavid (25 goals, 81 assists) for the Oilers and Nathan MacKinnon (42 goals, 73 assists) for the Avalanche.

Edmonton enters the matchup after a dominant 7-2 win against the Washington Capitals on March 13. Meanwhile, Colorado secured a 4-3 road victory over the Vancouver Canucks on the same day, demonstrating its resilience away from home.

Edmonton Oilers Projected Lineups

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins- Connor McDavid- Zach Hyman

Ryan McLeod- Leon Draisaitl- Warren Foegele

Evander Kane- Adam Henrique- Connor Brown

Mattias Janmark- Sam Carrick- Corey Perry

Defenseman

Mattias Ekholm- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse- Vincent Desharnais

Brett Kulak- Cody Ceci

Goalies

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Edmonton Oilers Starting Goalies

Stuart Skinner

Stuart Skinner will most likely start for the Edmonton Oilers. Below are his stats this season:

Games Played (GP): 48

Games Started (GS): 46

Wins: 30

Losses (L): 13

Overtime Losses (OTL): 3

Goals Against (GA): 118

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.57

Shots Against (SA): 1270

Saves (SV): 1152

Save Percentage (SV%): .907

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 25 seconds

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lineups

Forwards

Valeri Nichushkin- Nathan MacKinnon- Mikko Rantanen

Brandon Duhaime- Casey Mittelstadt- Yakov Trenin

Miles Wood- Ross Colton- Joel Kiviranta

Andrew Cogliano- Fredrik Olofsson- Caleb Jones

Defenseman

Devon Toews- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson- Sean Walker

Goalies

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Colorado Avalanche Starting Goalies

Alexandar Georgiev

Alexandar Georgiev will most likely start for the Avalanche. Below are his stats this season:

Games Played (GP): 53

Games Started (GS): 52

Wins: 34

Losses (L): 15

Overtime Losses (OTL): 3

Goals Against (GA): 148

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.85

Shots Against (SA): 1490

Saves (SV): 1343

Save Percentage (SV%): .901

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 44 seconds