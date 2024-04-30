Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 30th 2024

The thrill in NHL playoffs is at its apogee as the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets ready to face off in the fifth game of their first-round series. Scheduled for Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. EDT, this matchup promises high-octane action and a battle for survival as the Avalanche currently lead the series 3-1.

For those enthusiastic fans who want to watch every moment of the matchup, here are the details on how and where to watch the game live on TV with brief information about the teams and their recent performances.

Game Details:

Matchup: Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets

Date: April 30, 2024

Time: 9:30 PM EDT

Venue: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Series Status: Avalanche lead 3-1

TV Broadcast Information:

Fans can tune in to ESPN to catch the live action of Game 5 as the Winnipeg Jets host the Colorado Avalanche. The broadcast starts at 9:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, providing hockey enthusiasts with front-row seats to witness the pivotal moments of this playoff showdown.

TV Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming Options: Hulu, Fubo (Offers free trial)

Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets: Game Preview

The Colorado Avalanche enter Game 5 with momentum on their side, having secured a convincing 5-1 victory in their last encounter against the Winnipeg Jets. Valeri Nichushkin, who scored three goals in their previous win, stands out as the Avalanche hope to seal the series and move on to the upcoming round.

On the other hand, the Winnipeg Jets are facing a must-win situation as they aim to stay alive in the playoffs. Despite their strong record in Central Division play and their resilience in close games, boasting a 16-5-5 record in one-goal games, the Jets must elevate their performance to overcome the formidable Avalanche.

Recent Form:

Jets: With a 7-3-0 record in their last 10 games, the Jets have been averaging 3.8 goals per game, while maintaining a solid defensive stance.

Avalanche: The Avalanche boast a 5-4-1 record in their last 10 games, showcasing their offensive prowess with an average of 4.1 goals per game.

Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets: Key Players to Watch and Injuries

Winnipeg Jets: Keep an eye on Joshua Morrissey, who has been a consistent performer with 10 goals and 59 assists. Mark Scheifele's present form, as he has scored four goals and seven assists in the last 10 games, makes the Jets' offense even more powerful.

Colorado Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon continues to be a force to be reckoned with, tallying an impressive 51 goals and 89 assists. Valeri Nichushkin scored three goals in their previous win and six goals in the last four games.

Injury status

Both teams struggle with injuries to their key players. For the Jets, Morgan Barron and Brenden Dillon are day-to-day.

However, the Avalanche will not be able to play Jonathan Drouin, Gabriel Landeskog and Logan O'Connor.

As the stage is set for an electrifying Game 5, hockey fans can expect a fiercely contested battle between the Avalanche and Jets.