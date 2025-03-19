Colton Parayko injury: Blues HC Jim Montgomery delivers optimistic update on $52,000,000 star's return

On Mar. 6, St. Louis Blues star defenseman Colton Parayko underwent surgery on his left knee and was said to be sidelined for six weeks before being re-evaluated.

The injury occurred when he fell awkwardly on his left leg in the overtime of the Blues' 3–2 shootout victory in Los Angeles on Mar. 5.

It's been almost two weeks since Parayko had the scope procedure done, however, it appears the blueliner is progressing ahead of schedule.

Blues head coach Jim Montgomery provided a positive update on Parayko's injury and timeline. Reporter Grace Ybarra shared a video of the coach's comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"He is progressing really well," Montgomery said. "He's an exemplary recovery athlete in the sense that he doesn't take any time off, he's gonna do exactly what the doctors are asking of him.

Do I think he's gonna be six weeks? I do not think he's gonna be six weeks, that's just me because that's my belief in him and our athletic training staff and our doctors. But, outside of that, I don't know how much sooner than six weeks."

Colton Parayko is in just the third season of an eight-year, $52,000,000 contract signed with St. Louis in 2021. The Blues (75 points) have been red-hot of late and currently sit in a tie with the Vancouver Canucks (75 points) for the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference. Parayko's return would be a massive boost as they chase a playoff birth.

Colton Parayko was having a career-best season before injury

The timing of Colton Parayko's injury was unfortunate.

He was amid a career year, having already produced 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 62 games. Those 35 points tied his previous career-high from 2021-22, 2017-18 and 2016-17, while his 15 goals were already the most he's recorded in a season.

Parayko was also a key cog in Team Canada's win at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He played big minutes on the Canadian blueline and even stepped in to fight J.T. Miller during the chaotic start to the rivalry game against the U.S.

The Blues will remain without Parayko in what could be their biggest game of the season on Thursday night when they host the Vancouver Canucks. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. EST at Entreprise Center.

