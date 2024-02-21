Columbus Blue Jackets vs Anaheim Ducks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 21st February, 2024

The Columbus Blue Jackets will face off against the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center on Wednesday, with the puck drop scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and BSOH.
The contest can also be listened to on The Fan 97.1 WBNS-FM Sports Radio 1460 AM and KLAA Angels Radio AM 830.
The Columbus Blue Jackets have a 17-27-10 record after losing their last game 5-1 against the Los Angeles Kings. Columbus have won two of their last five games. Meanwhile, The Anaheim Ducks have a 20-33-2 record after defeating the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in their last matchup. Anaheim has won two games out of the last five.
Columbus Blue Jackets projected lineups
Forwards
- Johnny Gaudreau - Boone Jenner - Jack Roslovic
- Yegor Chinakhov - Dmitri Voronkov - Kirill Marchenko
- Kent Johnson - Cole Sillinger - Justin Danforth
- Alexandre Texier - Sean Kuraly - Mathieu Olivier
Defensemen
- Zach Werenski - Adam Boqvist
- Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson
- Jake Bean - Erik Gudbranson
Goalies
- Daniil Tarasov - Elvis Merzlikins
Injuries
- Patrik Laine (collarbone)
- Adam Fantilli (leg)
Columbus Blue Jackets starting goalie
Daniil Tarasov is expected to start for Columbus. Here are his key stats this season:
- Games Played: 11
- Wins: 3
- Losses: 6
- Draws: 2
- Goals Conceded: 43
- Goals Per Game: 3.91
- Shots Against: 348
- Save Percentage: .877
- Shutouts: 0
- Average Ice Time: 59 minutes and 55 seconds
Anaheim Ducks’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Alex Killorn - Leo Carlsson - Ryan Strome
- Frank Vatrano - Mason McTavish - Troy Terry
- Isac Lundestrom - Adam Henrique - Jakob Silfverberg
- Ross Johnston - Sam Carrick - Max Jones
Defensemen
- Cam Fowler - Gustav Lindstrom
- Jackson Lacombe - Radko Gudas
- Pavel Mintyukov - Ilya Lyubushkin
Goalies
- John Gibson - Lukas Dostal
Injuries
- Trevor Zegras (ankle)
- Brock McGinn (upper Body)
Anaheim Ducks starting goalie
John Gibson is expected to start for Anaheim. Here are his key stats this season:
- Games Played: 36
- Wins: 12
- Losses: 19
- Draws: 1
- Goals Conceded: 101
- Goals Per Game: 3.07
- Shots Against: 1007
- Save Percentage: .900
- Shutouts: 0
- Average Ice Time: 54 minutes and 48 seconds