Columbus Blue Jackets vs Anaheim Ducks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 21st February, 2024

By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 21, 2024 15:46 GMT
The Columbus Blue Jackets will face off against the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center on Wednesday, with the puck drop scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and BSOH.

The contest can also be listened to on The Fan 97.1 WBNS-FM Sports Radio 1460 AM and KLAA Angels Radio AM 830.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have a 17-27-10 record after losing their last game 5-1 against the Los Angeles Kings. Columbus have won two of their last five games. Meanwhile, The Anaheim Ducks have a 20-33-2 record after defeating the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in their last matchup. Anaheim has won two games out of the last five.

Columbus Blue Jackets projected lineups

Forwards

  • Johnny Gaudreau - Boone Jenner - Jack Roslovic
  • Yegor Chinakhov - Dmitri Voronkov - Kirill Marchenko
  • Kent Johnson - Cole Sillinger - Justin Danforth
  • Alexandre Texier - Sean Kuraly - Mathieu Olivier

Defensemen

  • Zach Werenski - Adam Boqvist
  • Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson
  • Jake Bean - Erik Gudbranson

Goalies

  • Daniil Tarasov - Elvis Merzlikins

Injuries

  • Patrik Laine (collarbone)
  • Adam Fantilli (leg)

Columbus Blue Jackets starting goalie

Columbus Blue Jackets - Daniil Tarasov
Daniil Tarasov is expected to start for Columbus. Here are his key stats this season:

  • Games Played: 11
  • Wins: 3
  • Losses: 6
  • Draws: 2
  • Goals Conceded: 43
  • Goals Per Game: 3.91
  • Shots Against: 348
  • Save Percentage: .877
  • Shutouts: 0
  • Average Ice Time: 59 minutes and 55 seconds

Anaheim Ducks’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Alex Killorn - Leo Carlsson - Ryan Strome
  • Frank Vatrano - Mason McTavish - Troy Terry
  • Isac Lundestrom - Adam Henrique - Jakob Silfverberg
  • Ross Johnston - Sam Carrick - Max Jones

Defensemen

  • Cam Fowler - Gustav Lindstrom
  • Jackson Lacombe - Radko Gudas
  • Pavel Mintyukov - Ilya Lyubushkin

Goalies

  • John Gibson - Lukas Dostal

Injuries

  • Trevor Zegras (ankle)
  • Brock McGinn (upper Body)

Anaheim Ducks starting goalie

Anaheim Ducks - John Gibson
John Gibson is expected to start for Anaheim. Here are his key stats this season:

  • Games Played: 36
  • Wins: 12
  • Losses: 19
  • Draws: 1
  • Goals Conceded: 101
  • Goals Per Game: 3.07
  • Shots Against: 1007
  • Save Percentage: .900
  • Shutouts: 0
  • Average Ice Time: 54 minutes and 48 seconds

