Columbus Blue Jackets vs Anaheim Ducks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 21st February, 2024

The Columbus Blue Jackets will face off against the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center on Wednesday, with the puck drop scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and BSOH.

The contest can also be listened to on The Fan 97.1 WBNS-FM Sports Radio 1460 AM and KLAA Angels Radio AM 830.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have a 17-27-10 record after losing their last game 5-1 against the Los Angeles Kings. Columbus have won two of their last five games. Meanwhile, The Anaheim Ducks have a 20-33-2 record after defeating the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in their last matchup. Anaheim has won two games out of the last five.

Columbus Blue Jackets projected lineups

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau - Boone Jenner - Jack Roslovic

Yegor Chinakhov - Dmitri Voronkov - Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson - Cole Sillinger - Justin Danforth

Alexandre Texier - Sean Kuraly - Mathieu Olivier

Defensemen

Zach Werenski - Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

Jake Bean - Erik Gudbranson

Goalies

Daniil Tarasov - Elvis Merzlikins

Injuries

Patrik Laine (collarbone)

Adam Fantilli (leg)

Columbus Blue Jackets starting goalie

Columbus Blue Jackets - Daniil Tarasov

Daniil Tarasov is expected to start for Columbus. Here are his key stats this season:

Games Played: 11

Wins: 3

Losses: 6

Draws: 2

Goals Conceded: 43

Goals Per Game: 3.91

Shots Against: 348

Save Percentage: .877

Shutouts: 0

Average Ice Time: 59 minutes and 55 seconds

Anaheim Ducks’ projected lineups

Forwards

Alex Killorn - Leo Carlsson - Ryan Strome

Frank Vatrano - Mason McTavish - Troy Terry

Isac Lundestrom - Adam Henrique - Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston - Sam Carrick - Max Jones

Defensemen

Cam Fowler - Gustav Lindstrom

Jackson Lacombe - Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov - Ilya Lyubushkin

Goalies

John Gibson - Lukas Dostal

Injuries

Trevor Zegras (ankle)

Brock McGinn (upper Body)

Anaheim Ducks starting goalie

Anaheim Ducks - John Gibson

John Gibson is expected to start for Anaheim. Here are his key stats this season:

Games Played: 36

Wins: 12

Losses: 19

Draws: 1

Goals Conceded: 101

Goals Per Game: 3.07

Shots Against: 1007

Save Percentage: .900

Shutouts: 0

Average Ice Time: 54 minutes and 48 seconds