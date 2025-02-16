"Comes down to the little mistakes": Sidney Crosby reviews Team Canada's 3-1 loss against rivals Team USA at 4 Nations tourney

Sidney Crosby and Team Canada suffered a 3-1 loss to the USA in their 4 Nations Face-Off round-robin game on Saturday in Montreal. The defeat ended Crosby’s impressive 26-game win streak with Canada.

Ad

Crosby's last international loss was also the last time the USA defeated Canada in a best-on-best tournament, dating back to the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. In the post-game interview, the Canadian captain reflected on the loss.

Crosby noted how the game went back and forth, with both teams having chances. Crosby also acknowledged that small mistakes can make a big difference in such close games.

“You know, it comes down to the little mistakes here and there, and you know that turnover leads to a goal, and, we both traded chances a little bit after that, but it's, it's tight checking, and that's what you expect with it's kind of hockey,” Sidney Crosby said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

While discussing the team's performance, Crosby mentioned that they could have taken more shots in some situations but overall did a good job getting the puck to the net. He pointed out that the tight defense made it hard to play fast, but when they had an opportunity, they needed to take it.

Sidney Crosby compares the intensity of 4 Nations Faceoff to playoff hockey

The Canadian captain claimed that the team must not dwell too much on the loss because there’s another important game coming up in Boston. Crosby then compared the game’s speed and energy to playoff hockey, saying it was exciting to be part of such a high-energy atmosphere.

Ad

“I mean, the speed, the intensity, it's right up there with playoff hockey,” he said. “I mean, that's, that's how it feels you're watching as well, but that's, that's how it feels out there. It's a lot of fun to be a part of that sometimes.”

He also mentioned how happy he was with the way the crowd reacted, especially after Connor McDavid scored the first goal.

Ad

“Got the crowd into it, you know, Connor goes out there, gets first one. I mean, it was a great atmosphere,” Crosby added.

McDavid put Canada on the board first in the opening period on the night. However, the U.S. responded with goals from Jake Guentzel and Dylan Larkin. Guentzel sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the final minute of the game.

The loss means Canada will need to defeat Finland in regulation on Monday, or in overtime if Sweden beats the U.S. in regulation, to secure a spot in the championship game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles