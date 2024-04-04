"Coming here was a challenge for us": HC Kris Knoblauch reflects on Edmonton Oilers 5-0 loss to red-hot Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars set a franchise record with their eighth consecutive victory as they overwhelmed the Edmonton Oilers 5-0 on Wednesday night. Following the game, Edmonton Oilers Head Coach Kris Knoblauch reflected on the disappointing loss during a media press conference.

Knoblauch began by acknowledging the missed opportunities in the game, stating:

"Well, in the first period, I thought we had a lot of good chances. Score. I think it's a different game if those go in."

He emphasized the impact of several near misses, including hitting the goalposts three times, which could have altered the course of the game.

"I know three goal posts, two in the first period, one early in the second period, that would make a big difference," he added.

Knoblauch also highlighted defensive lapses, admitting that the Oilers made it too easy for the Stars to capitalize on their mistakes. He said:

"But I think our defensive details, whether it's getting beat up by the ice when they're breaking the puck out, or us just swinging for pucks in the defensive zone, just giving it too easy to play against."

Acknowledging the formidable performance of the Dallas Stars, who extended their winning streak to eight games, Knoblauch credited their quality hockey and recognized why they lead the Western Conference.

“Absolutely a lot of credit to Dallas Stars. They’re playing really good hockey, they are really good team,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Coming here was a challenge for us and we came up short. I thought it was a good test to see how good we are, and we still have some work do to to catch up to them.”

Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch learning from losses against elite teams for playoff success

Looking ahead, Knoblauch stressed the importance of learning from their mistakes, particularly against elite teams like the Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, and Vegas Golden Knights. He stated:

"Yeah, I think overall we've defended well and played pretty good hockey. There'll be some reminders on what we got away from and what we can't do against good teams.

"You know, maybe we can get away from that against a team that isn't as competitive and as talented as Dallas is, but, you know, against those teams that are the Colorados of Vegas and Dallas, and, you know, there's a lot of good teams in our conference that we cannot let that happen."

The Edmonton Oilers will be up against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday (April 5) at Rogers Place and will look to get back on the track.