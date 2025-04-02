  • home icon
  "Commissioner Gary Bettman probably doesn't care": Seasoned Toronto columnist blasts Rogers, NHL deal worth $7.7B for Canadian TV rights

"Commissioner Gary Bettman probably doesn’t care": Seasoned Toronto columnist blasts Rogers, NHL deal worth $7.7B for Canadian TV rights

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Apr 02, 2025 15:40 GMT
NHL: Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
Steve Simmons criticized Rogers Sportsnet’s new 12-year deal (Source: Imagn)

Toronto columnist Steve Simmons criticized Rogers Communications' new 12-year, CAD 11 billion (7.7B USD) NHL broadcast deal. He said the network has lowered the quality of Hockey Night in Canada. He believes Canadian hockey fans are the real losers in this deal.

Simmons wrote in Tuesday's Toronto Sun column that Hockey Night in Canada was once the best in hockey. Now, he says, it has become the cheapest.

"Hockey Night used to be the best of the best and now it’s the cheapest of the cheap. Sportsnet killed that golden goose and has 12 more seasons now to try and get this right." Simmons wrote.
Simmons questioned why the league chose Sportsnet again despite its declining coverage. He compared it to TNT, which has improved its hockey broadcasts. He also noted that Rogers lost money on its previous $5.2 billion deal.

Simmons added,

"And, in this case overall, commissioner Gary Bettman probably doesn't care."

Simmons criticized Edward Rogers for controlling major Canadian sports teams and media. He said this could turn Toronto hockey coverage into an infomercial. He also mentioned that industry insiders were surprised by the deal, so he has little confidence that Sportsnet will improve.

Some fans are unhappy with the league's new agreement.

Gary Bettman's statement on NHL's new deal with Rogers

Commissioner Gary Bettman praised Rogers for its work in broadcasting hockey over the past decade.

"For more than a decade, Rogers has done an incredible job of conveying what NHL hockey, our players and our teams mean to hockey fans and their communities from coast to coast to coast," Bettman said, via The Athletic.
Bettman said the league is excited to continue its partnership with Rogers for another 12 years. He mentioned that both the NHL and Rogers want to serve hockey fans in Canada.

Bettman said fewer regional blackouts will make it easier for people to watch the games across the country.

