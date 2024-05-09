"Completely gutless coward" - NHL fans react to Matthew Tkachuk throwing punches after David Pastrnak hits the ice during fight 

The Round 2 playoff seri͏es between the F͏lo͏rida Panthers and Boston Bruins took a fie͏ry turn as star forwards David Pastrnak and Matthew Tkachuk engaged in fi͏sti͏cuff͏s ͏during a heated͏ third period. With 7:18͏ remaining on the clock and the Panthers commanding a 6-1 lead, tens͏ions boile͏d over, culmina͏ting in ͏an unexpected brawl.

The altercation escalated to such an extent that even after Pastrnak fell to the ice, Tkachuk continued to rain down punches until the referees intervened. Amidst the chaos, a plastic rat was tossed onto the ice from the stands and landed between the two combatants.

While Tkachuk and Pastrnak were jawing at each other in their previous shift, they had mutually agreed to engage in the altercation as the next shift began, with Pastrnak checking in with Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery beforehand.

X/Twitter exploded with reactions as fans weighed in on the fiery bout between both players, as one fan commented:

"Throwing punches after a guy is down is completely gutless coward crap"

Another fan also pointed out Matthew Tkachuk's relentless punching, as he said:

"Tkachuk will only fight someone who... doesn't fight"

Other fans shared their opinions on the fight on X:

"Gutless by Tkachuk. Florida has to be the most classless team in the NHL right now," one fan reacted.

"Tkachuk better watch his back Friday night in Boston. Pasta’s teammates won’t forget that," another fan said.

"Dirty af while pasta was down," one fan said.

"Pasta made a mistake entertaining that invite," one fan chimed in.

Some fans also demanded a suspension for his actions:

"Is that not a suspension lol," one fan asked.

"If Marchand does this he’s 100% suspended lol," another fan commented.

The clash drew approval from Matthew Tkachuk's father, Keith, a former NHL enforcer who amassed an impressive 2,219 penalty minutes over his career. Flashing a thumbs-up and a smile, Keith Tkachuk seemingly embraced the physicality displayed by his son and Pastrnak.

Meanwhile, amidst the on-ice drama, Bruins captain Brad Marchand delivered a standout moment with a thunderous yet clean hit on Matthew Tkachuk in the first period of the game.

As the series progresses, anticipation continues to build for Game 3, scheduled for Friday in Boston.

Matthew Tkachuk watches as Panthers dominate Bruins 6-1

The Boston Bruins faced a tough outing against the Florida Panthers in Game 2 with a 6-1 defeat. The game ignited at 12:12 in the opening period when Boston's Charlie Coyle capitalized on a turnover, netting the first goal of the night. However, the Panthers swiftly retaliated in the second period, as Lorentz found the back of the net at 1:56, drawing the score even.

As the game progressed, the Panthers asserted their dominance. Barkov seized the lead for Florida at 9:49, converting a rebound opportunity with precision. Forsling extended their advantage with a well-placed one-timer just before the period's close, leaving the Bruins trailing 3-1.

Entering the final frame, Luostarinen widened the gap at 1:28, capitalizing on a rebound from Reinhart's setup. Barkov then solidified the Panthers' dominance with his second goal of the night, a power-play marker at 10:52.

Despite a valiant effort by Boston, the Panthers sealed their victory with Montour's short-handed strike at 11:58, finishing with an emphatic 6-1 scoreline.

Game 3 takes place at TD Garden on Friday.