"Completely ineffective" - NHL analyst Aaron Korolnek highlights Maple Leafs' biggest concern heading into playoffs

NHL insider Aaron Korolnek claimed the Toronto Maple Leafs were in a fragile state despite their 7-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. On his podcast, TSN's “First Up with Korolnek and Colaiacovo,” the analyst highlighted the gaping holes in the Maple Leafs roster, especially with the bottom six and third line.

"The bottom six can't do anything—there's just nothing there,” Korolnek said. “It's almost like there are two separate teams. The Leafs have their top six—Matthews, Marner, Knies, Tavares, McMann, Nylander—and then whatever else they trot out there, which has been completely ineffective.” [5:05]

Philadelphia took a 1-0 lead on the night before the Maple Leafs roared back with six consecutive goals to put the game beyond doubt by 15:08 in the second period.

Korolnek weighed in on a rare goal from penalty killer David Kampf, who scored the sixth goal for Toronto on a breakaway.

“Though we should give some love to David Kämpf for that beautiful breakaway goal," Korolnek said. "When David Kämpf is scoring breakaway goals, something has gone terribly wrong for your hockey club—just ask the Philadelphia Flyers.

“It's an interesting time for the Leafs. Their power play keeps delivering, and if you're looking for reasons to believe in their postseason success, the way the power play has performed lately might be the biggest one. That, along with the goaltending."

The Leafs have went 6-6 in March.

William Nylander, John Tavares each had 4 points in Maple Leafs’ win

Leafs forwards William Nylander and John Tavares scored two goals and had two assists each on the night. Nylander also scored his 40th goal of the season, making this the third season in a row he has reached the milestone.

“I thought we played a good 60 minutes, created a lot of offensive and played good on the defensive side of the puck as well,” Nylander said via NHL. “I’m just trying to do what I’m paid to do, that’s it.”

The forward is second on the NHL goalscoring chart, behind injured Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl. Leafs coach Craig Berube praised Nylander’s performance, emphasizing the forward’s defensive game.

“I thought Willy tonight, the goals are one thing, but for me, tonight I thought he checked really well, he was on top of things,” Berube said via NHL. “Broke plays up, backchecked, broke plays up and then from defense to offense, he’s so quick with his agility and speed. He was solid tonight all around.”

The Maple Leafs are tied for first place in the Atlantic Division with the Florida Panthers.

