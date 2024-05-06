"Congratulations to the New York refs" "Canes are the biggest crybabies": NHL fans left divided over Rangers' victory vs Hurricanes in Round 2 Game 1

The New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in their opening game of Round 2 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The tightly contested affair at the Madison Square Garden evoked a wide range of response from fans, who were quick to let their thoughts be known after the game.

Following are some of the fan reactions from X/Twitter:

“Congratulations to the New York Referees on their Game 1 win."

“Glad you got the refs help in the 1st period to gift you 2 goals. Sucks when Carolina gets a penalty for hitting too good,” wrote another fan.

“Scripted for a Rangers/Boston series,” commented another user.

While some fans questioned the match officiating, others pointed out that the Carolina Hurricanes were constantly complaining for calls throughout the game. In fact, both Rangers fans and Hurricanes fans were unhappy with the match officiating and called out the referees.

“lol Canes fans are the biggest crybabies ever, love to see it 😂.”

“Canes got gifted 5 power plays not refs fault they don’t score 🤣,” commented one user.

“Canes had the refs in their pockets too 😂,” wrote one fan.

Mika Zibanejad nets twice in Rangers win over Hurricanes

Rangers alternate captain Mika Zibanejad came up big for the Rangers on Sunday, netting two goals, the first of which came just three minutes into the game. In fact, he was quite close to a hattrick on the night.

The Swedish center also contributed an assist, while Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trocheck and Chris Kreider each tallied a goal for the Rangers.

Both teams had opportunities on the power play, but it was the Rangers who capitalized, going 2 for 2 while the Hurricanes failed to convert on their five chances.

Goalie Igor Shesterkin stood tall between the posts, making 22 saves and becoming only the third goalie in franchise history to win five straight postseason games.

Despite a solid effort from the Hurricanes, who got goals from Jaccob Slavin, Martin Necas, and Seth Jarvis, they fell short in their bid to equalize. Frederik Andersen made 19 saves for Carolina, but it wasn't enough to stop the Rangers' offensive onslaught.

The game was not without its tense moments, including a late surge from Carolina that saw them pull their goalie for an extra attacker and narrow the margin to one goal. However, Shesterkin's crucial save in the final minute ensured the Rangers held on for the win.