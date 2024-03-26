Connor Bedard happy to 'not be a part' of the upcoming NHL draft in any way

Connor Bedard, the Chicago Blackhawks' No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL draft, is content with not being part of the upcoming draft activities.

The 18-year-old rookie forward enjoyed his experience last year but now appreciates taking a step back and not being as involved this time around.

When asked if he'll follow the NHL draft lead-up this year, Connor Bedard said (via Ben Pope on X):

"It was awesome last year, but it's nice to be on the outside a little bit and just not be a part of it as much."

Bedard appreciated the draft excitement from a different perspective this time:

“I know a couple guys who are going through the (draft) process, it's exciting for them. I think for me, it was awesome last year but it's nice to kind of be on the outside a little bit.”

Connor Bedard gives a "special player" tag to Macklin Celebrini

Connor Bedard appeared to be impressed with Macklin Celebrini, the forward projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL draft. He mentioned watching Celebrini's highlights and following his performance closely, especially during the IIHF World Junior Championship.

Bedard considers Celebrini a special player and admires his remarkable achievements (via NHL.com):

"He’s a special player and what he’s doing this year is remarkable. I don’t know if it’s been done at his age, obviously going as an underage and probably being one of the Hobey (Baker) finalists, I’m sure he’ll be up there if not win it. It’s been exciting to watch a guy like that. The NHL’s probably pretty excited about him coming in"

Macklin Celebrini is a freshman at Boston University and the second-leading scorer among the NCAA Division 1 players, with 31 goals and 35 points. Meanwhile, Anaheim Ducks' forward prospect Cutter Gauthier of Boston College leads with 35 goals.

On the other hand, Connor Bedard leads the rookies in the NHL. He has garnered 55 points through 21 goals and 34 assists, making him the leading candidate for the Calder Trophy as the league's best rookie.