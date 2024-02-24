Connor Bedard delivers his take on comparison to Patrick Kane - "I'm my own person"

In a recent interview, Connor Bedard, the top pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and rising star for the Chicago Blackhawks, shared his thoughts on comparisons to veteran forward Patrick Kane, who now plays for the Detroit Red Wings.

Connor Bedard, a self-proclaimed fan of Kane, expressed admiration for the seasoned player's illustrious career but remained focused on his path in the league.

"I don't care too much what people say. If I can be anything like him, that's pretty great, the career he had. I'm my own person and player and everything, so I'll do what I do and he does what he does," said Bedard.

The 18-year-old phenom acknowledged Kane's special achievements but emphasized the difficulty in drawing direct comparisons between their playing styles and careers.

"He's got a special career, of course. So, I mean, it's hard to kind of compare," Bedard added.

Kane, drafted first overall by the Blackhawks in 2007, played 16 seasons with Chicago. He helped them win three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013, 2015) and scored over 1,200 points, with the Blackhawks.

As Bedard leads all rookies with 39 points, his potential leave­s eyes on him. However, he recognizes the­ uniqueness of his journey and playing style­. Now at 17 goals and 22 assists in 43 games, he continues to make his mark. Yet he remains grounde­d, aware of the distinctiveness of his path.

As the Blackhawks ge­t set to host the Red Wings, fans eagerly await the initial face-off between Bedard and Kane­, two players symbolic of varying eras in Chicago hockey history.

Connor Bedard's creative stick-swat move

In Chicago's recent matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, rookie sensation Connor Bedard demonstrated his quick thinking and adaptability on the ice. Facing off against seasoned defenseman Nick Seeler, Bedard attempted a crafty stick-swat move inspired by his friend Andrew Cristall from the WHL.

Closing in on Seeler, Bedard let the­ puck slide off his stick. He swatted at Se­eler's stick, trying to gain an edge. Yet the veteran defenseman staye­d calm, closing the gap and stopping Bedard's move. Though slick, Be­dard had to take a backhand shot, which goalie Samuel Ersson deftly turned aside­.

Reflecting on the play, Connor Bedard credited his friend for the idea but admitted the move didn't quite yield the desired result.

"It's kinda' rare you get a clean 1-on-1 like that, so I thought I'd give it a try," Bedard said in a video. "I don't think it really did anything, to be honest."

While not every attempt may prove successful, Bedard's willingness to innovate showcases his potential as a dynamic force on the ice.