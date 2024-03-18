Connor Bedard discloses his run-ins with Chicagoans: Have the locals given rookie the "Windy City" treatment?

As Connor Bedard is wrapping up his first NHL season with the Chicago Blackhawks, he took a moment to reflect on his time in the city. Despite initially feeling overwhelmed as an 18-year-old newcomer, Bedard has gradually grown more comfortable, both on the ice and within the community.

Connor Bedard spoke to the Chicago Sun Times:

“Probably just how many restaurants there are, Every time I’ve talked to a new person, they give me something new. I think that’s pretty funny.”

The city's diverse culinary scene has astounded him, with each encounter introducing him to new dining options. However, due to the demands of road trips, Bedard hasn't had many opportunities to explore these recommendations, often opting to cook for himself when at home.

Even with his crazy schedule, Bedard manages to sneak in some chill time on his days off, strolling around the city. He gets to meet all sorts of people just walking around and kids are super hyped to see him.

“Here and there, I’ll get a ‘Hello’ or something, but people are super-respectful," Bedard said. "That’s a great thing. They’re not really bugging me too much. I don’t mind if someone asks for a picture or whatever, but usually it’s just a ‘Hello, how are you?’ sort of thing. That’s been really nice.”

Despite occasional requests for photos or autographs, Connor Bedard appreciates the genuine warmth and politeness of the locals.

There's history behind the "Windy City" nickname for Chicago. It got called that not just because of its crazy windy weather, but also because people thought Chicagoans were pretty chatty.

Over time, the dual meaning has become obscured, with many associating the nickname solely with the city's climatic conditions. Nonetheless, Bedard's interactions with Chicagoans reflect the enduring spirit of hospitality and warmth that defines the city.

In his encounters with the people of Chicago, Bedard has not experienced the stereotypical "Windy City" treatment of being regarded as verbose or full of hot air. Instead, Connor Bedard met with genuine kindness and respect.

Connor Bedard's Blackhawks win 5-2 against Sharks

The Chicago Blackhawks clinched a 5-2 victory against the San Jose Sharks with a dynamic third-period surge.

Ryan Donato, Kevin Korchinski, and Joey Anderson scored in a quick 1:23 span. Anderson's between-the-legs shot epitomized the momentum swing. Chicago coach Luke Richardson noted to reporters:

"The middle of the second period, it started to go that way."

San Jose's Ryan Carpenter and Klim Kostin initially scored but Chicago did enough to come away with a much-needed win.