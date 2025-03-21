Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard talked about his close relationship with his older sister, Madisen. The 2024 NHL Calder Trophy winner has said that she has always guided him.

In an interview with CHSN analyst Tony Granato on Thursday, Bedard said,

"I think when you're the younger sibling, you automatically look up to the older one. She went through things before I did school, life experiences and she's always been there to help me." (17:24)

Bedard also mentioned that he often calls her sister for advice.

"Honestly, I can be a bit of a liability with certain things. So I’ll text her for advice all the time. She’s always there for me, and we’re really close. She’s my best friend. It’s pretty cool to have that kind of relationship."

Connor Bedard, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, continues to develop in his second season. He scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. His slap shot past Darcy Kuemper was one of the few highlights for Chicago.

Bedard has 19 goals and 35 assists in 69 games. He is seven points away from matching his rookie season total. If he stays healthy, he could set new career highs.

The Blackhawks have a 20-40-9 record and sit last in the Central Division. With 13 games left, they focus on player development. Bedard leads Chicago in scoring with 54 points.

Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard & coach Anders Sorensen talked about the loss to Kings

The Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 at United Center on Thursday. Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen said,

“Yeah, they took it to us in the first period. A lot of traffic, a lot of shots, a lot of extra rebounds and stuff. Spencer did a good job of keeping us in there. The last two periods, I think we had more quality chances but didn’t go our way.”

Trevor Moore scored the first goal at 8:45 of the first period. He moved into the zone and fired a wrist shot past Spencer Knight. Alex Turcotte scored the second goal at 9:44 by tipping in a shot from the left boards. The Kings outshot the Blackhawks 19-7 in the first period.

Connor Bedard scored a power-play goal at 10:50 of the second period. He took a pass from Tyler Bertuzzi and shot from the left face-off circle while going to one knee.

“Yeah, I think we had a couple looks,” Bedard said, via NHL.com. “Obviously, after the first period, we got a lot better. I think we didn't create enough 5-on-5 probably, and that's kind of where the difference was.”

In the third period, Joel Edmundson scored an empty-net goal at 19:41. The loss ended Chicago's playoff hopes for this season.

