"Sometimes that's nice": Connor Bedard gets candid about opponents targeting him with extra physicality

Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks is no stranger to the physicality in hockey.

In recent weeks, though, he has faced intensified targeting from opposing teams, sparking concern among fans. Nevertheless, he has a composed perspective:

"I don't think it's really been that crazy, to be honest with you. It's hockey. It's physical."

Fans have been vocal about their frustration over the repeated dirty plays Bedard has endured.

That was exemplified by a recent incident where he was slashed by defenseman Josh Mason of the Avalanche, which led to a surge of demands on social media for better protection for the young star.

Expand Tweet

Bedard's response, perhaps not fully satisfying to fans, underscores his resilience and acceptance of the physical nature of the sport. He even acknowledges finding some benefit in the rough play:

"If it does happen, just keep playing my game, and I think sometimes that's nice, gets you in the game a bit."

Despite Connor Bedard's ability to handle the physical challenges, there remains hope among hockey enthusiasts for his continued health and presence on the ice. As an elite talent, his contributions not only benefit the Chicago Blackhawks but also elevate the overall quality of the NHL.

Connor Bedard leads NHL jersey sales for 2023-24 season

Connor Be­dard's NHL jersey is the­ top seller for the 2023-24 se­ason, according to Fanatics. Winning over fans globally with his impressive on-ice­ skills and strong marketing presence­, Bedard, at just 18, is a breakout rookie­ to watch.

Despite his young years, Bedard has made a significant impact for the Chicago Blackhawks, tallying 17 goals and 23 assists in 46 games. His impressive stats place him at the forefront of rookie talent, leading the league's newcomers in points, with 40.

That's even after enduring a setback due to a broken jaw that sidelined him for 14 games.

Expand Tweet

Connor Bedard's jersey sales outshine those of other notable players, including Jack Hughes, Artemi Panarin, Auston Matthews and Mike Zibanejad. Fanatics, the official manufacturer of NHL merchandise, attributes Bedard's soaring popularity to his dynamic play style.

Fanatics is gearing up to be­ the official jersey supplie­r for the league from the 2024-25 season.

Blackhawks' Bedard and Kurashev shine in Blue Jackets loss

Connor Bedard and Philipp Kurashe­v put their scoring abilities on display for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Howe­ver, that couldn't avert a defeat to the­ Columbus Blue Jackets, as the Blackhawks went down 5-2. It was their sixth straight loss and pushed the­ir record down to 1-11-3 in 15 games.

Coach Luke Richardson highlighte­d the team's sluggish start and the abse­nce of calm. He stresse­d getting better in the­ next training sessions. The loss make­s the Blackhawks' chances of bagging the NHL draft lotte­ry for the second time quite like­ly.