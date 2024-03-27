Connor Bedard gives his honest opinion on potential 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini

Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, took notice of the emerging talent of Macklin Celebrini, projected to be the potential first-overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Hailing from North Vancouver, British Columbia, like Bedard, Celebrini caught attention of hockey enthusiasts with his exceptional performance as a freshman at Boston University.

Bedard said (via NHL.com):

“I’ve watched some of his highlights and stuff and seen clips and the [IIHF] World Junior [Championship] I watched pretty closely.

“He’s a special player and what he’s doing this year is remarkable."

Bedard added:

“I don’t know if it’s been done at his age, obviously going as an underage and probably being one of the Hobey [Baker] finalists, I’m sure he’ll be up there if not win it. It’s been exciting to watch a guy like that. The NHL’s probably pretty excited about him coming in.”

Celebrini's achievements at just 17 years old have been notable, showcasing his skills on the ice. With 31 goals in 35 games, he stands out as one of the top performers in NCAA Division I hockey. Bedard acknowledged the rarity of such accomplishments at Celebrini's age, particularly as an underage player making waves in the NCAA.

Boston University's recent loss in the Hockey East title game did not diminish Celebrini's individual achievements. He is still one of the top candidates for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, a trophy honoring the top NCAA men’s hockey player.

As the NHL Draft nears, there's a lot of talk about Celebrini's future in the league. He's ranked first on NHL Central Scouting's list of North American skaters eligible for the 2024 draft.

Connor Bedard shared his advise to Celebrini on what to avoid

Connor Bedard had to go through a lot of trouble off ice. He reflected on his experience to offer some advice for Celebrini.

“Don’t listen to you guys, I guess?" Bedard said, "No, just play the game, have fun. That’s kind of the main thing.

In jest, Connor Bedard suggested ignoring the external noise and focusing on the game itself. He said:

“There’s so much that goes on outside that’s great, but honestly some of it isn’t that much fun. When you actually get on the ice and you’re just doing what you love, that’s the best part of your day."

Bedard advised Celebrini to remain grounded, prioritizing sportsmanship and passion amid the buzz of hockey's spotlight.