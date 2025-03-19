"Connor Bedard isn't half the player Sidney Crosby is": NHL fans react as Blackhawks star joins Penguins legend in elite record club

NHL fans on social media reacted as Connor Bedard joined Sidney Crosby in an elite record club.

On Tuesday, Bedard scored a goal in the Chicago Blackhawks' 6-2 defeat to the Seattle Kraken. With that, Bedard extended his career tally to 40 goals, becoming the ninth active player in the NHL to do so.

Moreover, with a career total of 40 goals and 74 assists, totaling 114 points, Connor Bedard joined Sidney Crosby as the only player over the last 35 years to accumulate over 100 career points before turning 21.

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Bedard's achievement. One fan said:

"Connor Bedard isn't half the player Sidney Crosby is."

Another chimed in:

"Doesn’t matter. Games are won by teams not one player. They need to get him help or he will leave the minute he can."

Here are some more reactions on X:

"I think Bedard will finish his career with better numbers than Crosby…..," one opined.

Another fan joined the conversation by bringing up Macklin Celebrini:

"Crazy how there are gonna be 2 players to do this drafted back to back years."

"You chose an odd number of years like 35 so you wouldn't have to say Gretzky did it at 19 and 20?" another wrote.

"Celebrini will hit this next year, and we will be having this convo again. Next big ‘rivalry,’" posted one X user.

Connor Bedard's Blackhawks experienced back-to-back losses, each by four-goal margin

On Tuesday, the Chicago Blackhawks lost 6-2 to the Seattle Kraken at the United Center, following a similar 6-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks in their previous game.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Connor Bedard were the two scorers for the Hawks in the matchup. Goaltender Spencer Knights made 24 saves and posted an .800 save percentage on the night.

For the Seattle Kraken, Adam Larsson racked up three points while Matty Beniers, Andre Burakovsky and Shane Wright all notched two points. Joey Daccord was solid between the pipes, making 27 saves and posting a .931 SV%.

The Kraken improved their record to 30-34-5, currently trailing a wild-card spot by ten points. On the other hand, Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks sit 31st in the league standings and could become the second team to face elimination from playoff contention after the Sharks.

