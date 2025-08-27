"Connor Bedard hate is hilarious": NHL Network sparks online debate with Top 25 players under 25 years of age ranking 

The NHL Network's Top 25 players born in the first quarter of the century list was panned by fans, as they expressed their dissatisfaction with the rankings. Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres, Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils, and Tim Stutzle of the Ottawa Senators rounded out the top three.Some of the fan outrage was centered around the Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard, who was ranked eighth on the list. Fans expected him to be ranked higher on the list.&quot;The Connor Bedard hate is hilarious. No chance he’s 8th hahahaha,&quot; a fan wrote.Luke @Hurta19LINK@NHLNetwork The Connor bedard hate is hilarious. No chance he’s 8th hahahaha&quot;Absolute joke. Bedard at 8? Michkov that low is ridiculous,&quot; another fan said.ObyTrice412 @ObyTrice412LINK@NHLNetwork Absolute joke. Bedard at 8? Michkov that low is ridiculousA few fans also felt that Bedard was ranked higher than expected.&quot;Based off what? Lol. What has Bedard done? Lucas Raymond will make you pay for your sins,&quot; a different opinion said.Kevin Miron @KevinMiron91LINK@NHLNetwork Based off what? Lol. What has Bedard done? Lucas Raymond will make you pay for your sins @NHLBedard has 128 points in 150 games for them so far after being selected as the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Last month, Bedard was ranked 6th on the list of top 10 forwards under the age of 25 for the upcoming season. Stutzle led the list there.The list, in general, received negative reactions from the X community. Here are other reactions:&quot;I think this might get the cake as the worst list of the off-season guys,&quot; a fan wrote.Rico @ac_rickkLINK@NHLNetwork I think this might get the cake as the worst list of the off-season guys&quot;How does &quot;NHL Network&quot; continuously embarrass themselves,&quot; another fan wrote.Trash 🗽 @NYtrashersLINK@NHLNetwork How does &quot;NHL network&quot; continuously embarrass themselves&quot;This is average twitter rage bait,&quot; a user said.Mike 🇨🇦 @MikeSPXZeroLINK@NHLNetwork This is average twitter rage baitAs it is a league-wide list made up of players from all 32 teams and especially youngsters who are expected to lead the way for each of those teams going into the future, fans must have felt offended at some of the rankings.Connor Bedard has made changes to his game as per NHL insiderFrank Seravalli, speaking on Bleacher Report's Ask an Insider, opened up about Connor Bedard improving his overall style of play. He has worked on his movements and other adjustments that give him a more aggressive mentality with the puck.“There have been some whispers that Bedard has really worked on his skating,” Seravalli said. “Perhaps changing some of his angling as well, things that worked for him that he never really had to touch being such a superstar at the WHL level.”“I really hope that he gets back to or establishes in the NHL for the first time,, a shoot-first mentality,” Seravalli added. “I think his release, second only to Auston Matthews. I think it’s that good.”Bedard heads to the final year of a three-year entry-level contract with the Blachawks. They would hope to swiftly sign him to an extension in order to fast forward their rebuild.