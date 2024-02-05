Connor Bedard injury update: Blackhawks' Luke Richardson says rookie sensation likely to practice soon

Chicago Blackhawks rising star, Connor Bedard, has been on the sidelines since Jan. 5, nursing a fractured jaw sustained during a game against the New Jersey Devils. His absence has undeniably affected the team's performance, with the Blackhawks struggling to secure victories in his absence.

The injury prompted Bedard to undergo jaw surgery on Jan. 8, and the initial prognosis indicated a recovery time of six to eight weeks. However, there is now a glimmer of hope for both Bedard and Blackhawks fans. Chicago coach Luke Richardson shared a significant update on Bedard's recovery.

Richardson mentioned that Bedard might resume practicing with the team on Tuesday, albeit limited to non-contact drills. The rookie sensation is reportedly eager to participate fully in practice, but the decision lies in the hands of the medical professionals overseeing his recovery.

This latest development was reported by Charlie Roumeliotis in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter):

"Luke Richardson said Connor Bedard might practice with the team a little bit on Tuesday but only non-contact drills. Bedard is lobbying to practice in full but it’s the doctor’s call at this point when he can be cleared for contact. #Blackhawks."

While the injury has undoubtedly posed challenges for the Chicago Blackhawks, the positive update from Luke Richardson and Connor Bedard's own determination to return to the ice are encouraging signs for the team and its supporters.

Connor Bedard is making sure to heal completely before his return

Chicago Blackhawks rookie sensation Connor Bedard, despite expressing a strong desire to return to the ice, deferred the decision to medical professionals after suffering a fractured jaw.

In an update shared during the All-Star Game, Bedard mentioned his ongoing recovery:

"No specific date (for a return). Just gotta see how it’s looking, but I feel good and I feel ready. If it were up to me, I would’ve been back, but of course gotta make sure it’s healed and make sure you’re not risking anything out there."

The injury sidelined him for the All-Star festivities, where he was slated to be the youngest participant. However, Bedard still made an appearance in Toronto, participating as a passer during the skills event's one-timer competition.

Despite the setback, the rookie standout maintains his lead among all rookies in both goals (15) and points (33). While eager to resume playing, Bedard prioritized the guidance of medical experts in determining the appropriate timing for his return to the ice.