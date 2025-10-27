  • home icon
Connor Bedard labels LA Kings' playstyle as "really boring" after Blackhawks' 3-1 loss

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 27, 2025 03:32 GMT
Connor Bedard labels LA Kings' playstyle as "really boring" after Blackhawks' 3-1 loss - Source: Imagn

Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard provided an honest assessment of the Los Angeles Kings’ gameplay following Sunday’s 3-1 loss.

When asked about the Kings’ style, Bedard described it as boring, noting the difficulty of breaking through their defensive approach.

“They play really boring. It’s not like a dig or anything. They sit back a lot and make it hard to get zone entries," Bedard said post-game.
With the loss, the Chicago Blackhawks’ two-game winning streak came to an end. The Blackhawks currently sit fifth in the Central Division with a 4-3-2 record. The Hawks play the Ottawa Senators next on Tuesday.

Connor Bedard scores but Hawks fall to Kings at home

On Sunday, the Blackhawks suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Kings at the United Center.

Connor Bedard opened the scoring for the Chicago Blackhawks, putting them ahead 1-0 at 7:04 of the first period. This was the only goal scored by the Blackhawks in the matchup.

"Our power play was terrible," Bedard said about the team's power play.

In the second period, Alex Laferriere tied the game 1-1 for the Los Angeles Kings at 3:30. Just over a minute later, Kevin Fiala gave the Kings a 2-1 lead. Joel Armia sealed the victory for Los Angeles with an empty-net, shorthanded goal at 18:52 of the third period.

After the goal, Bedard increased his season tally to eight points through three goals and five assists in nine games.

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
