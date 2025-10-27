Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard provided an honest assessment of the Los Angeles Kings’ gameplay following Sunday’s 3-1 loss. When asked about the Kings’ style, Bedard described it as boring, noting the difficulty of breaking through their defensive approach.“They play really boring. It’s not like a dig or anything. They sit back a lot and make it hard to get zone entries,&quot; Bedard said post-game.With the loss, the Chicago Blackhawks’ two-game winning streak came to an end. The Blackhawks currently sit fifth in the Central Division with a 4-3-2 record. The Hawks play the Ottawa Senators next on Tuesday.Connor Bedard scores but Hawks fall to Kings at homeOn Sunday, the Blackhawks suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Kings at the United Center. Connor Bedard opened the scoring for the Chicago Blackhawks, putting them ahead 1-0 at 7:04 of the first period. This was the only goal scored by the Blackhawks in the matchup. &quot;Our power play was terrible,&quot; Bedard said about the team's power play.In the second period, Alex Laferriere tied the game 1-1 for the Los Angeles Kings at 3:30. Just over a minute later, Kevin Fiala gave the Kings a 2-1 lead. Joel Armia sealed the victory for Los Angeles with an empty-net, shorthanded goal at 18:52 of the third period.After the goal, Bedard increased his season tally to eight points through three goals and five assists in nine games.