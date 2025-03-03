Connor Bedard makes his feelings known on Blackhawks' latest $13,500,000 addition

Chicago Blackhawks young star Connor Bedard opened up about his feelings regarding the newest team member, Spencer Knight. Talking to the media following Monday’s practice, Bedard expressed his excitement about the team adding Knight to the roster.

WGN’s Charlie Roumeliotis quoted Bedard as stating:

“For sure. Obviously a very high pick and a young goalie who's excited for a fresh start. Obviously super talented, so we're excited to have him. It's good, he got to come today and get on the ice and kind of get that feeling out.”

Bedard referred to Knight, a former first-round pick of the Florida Panthers from the 2019 draft, as someone looking to hit the reset button and find the success he didn’t truly get in Florida. Despite winning a Stanley Cup last season, Knight’s path to the NHL was blocked by Sergei Bobrovsky.

Now, with the Blackhawks, Knight will have a much better chance of becoming a starting goaltender. The 23-year-old Knight is in the second year of a $13.5 million deal signed in 2023. He’ll be an RFA at the end of next season, according to PuckPedia. So, Knight will certainly be playing for a new contract.

Given the circumstances surrounding Knight, Connor Bedard concluded his thoughts:

“Obviously, we’re thrilled to have him.”

The Blackhawks will square off against the LA Kings at United Center. By the looks of Chicago’s lines at Monday morning’s skate, Spencer Knight will get his first chance to start in goal for his new team.

Connor Bedard part of Blackhawks' youth movement in post-Jones era

The Seth Jones trade could signal a new youth movement for the Blackhawks this season. A piece published on February 28 in The Athletic explored this situation.

The piece, published before the Jones trade, looked at how trading Jones, among other veteran players, could signal that the Blackhawks are now fully committed to icing a lineup full of rising stars, with Connor Bedard being the centerpiece.

Earlier this season, the Hawks sought to infuse veteran talent to insulate their former number-one overall pick in order to lessen the burden that comes with being a franchise player. Unfortunately, that approach hasn’t worked out very well.

The Seth Jones trade is proof of the Blackhawks’ shifting philosophy. With the team unlikely done before the trade deadline, other veterans may be shipped off for additional pieces like Spencer Knight. As The Athletic pointed out, other young players could head to the big club before the end of the season, like Kevin Korchinski, Artyom Levshunov, Wyatt Kaiser, or Louis Crevier.

While Chicago will not completely abandon key veteran players like captain Nick Foligno and top-six winger Tyler Bertuzzi, the Jones trade could be the clearest signal that the time has come for Connor Bedard to take over as the undisputed leader of the Hawks.

