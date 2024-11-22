Connor Bedard makes his feelings known on his 'rivalry' with Matvei Michkov

Chicago Blackhawks rising star Connor Bedard recently opened up about his feelings regarding another rising star, the Philadelphia Flyers' Matvei Michkov.

Chicago Sun-Times reporter Ben Pope reported the interactions between Bedard and Michkov. Specifically, Pope mentioned how Bedard often texts back and forth with Michkov. The pair have built an interesting bond off the ice.

However, their on-ice relationships could take a drastic turn. In particular, Connor Bedard addressed the brewing “rivalry” between the two future superstars. Here’s a look at what Bedard had to say, as per Pope:

"It's funny: When you're playing against people, you try to create a rivalry. But usually you're friends or you want to see the other guy succeed. I'm always rooting for him."

The comments underscore the genuine good nature that characterizes Connor Bedard. Rather than seeing Michkov as a fearsome rival, Bedard looks at him as a friend he wishes well.

However, those sentiments should change as the two friends will face off on Saturday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Blackhawks are looking to escape the Central Division cellar while the Flyers are looking to distance themselves from the other two clubs occupying the bottom rung in the Metro Division. The game should provide plenty of exciting moments, as it features two of the league’s most intriguing young players.

Connor Bedard on the path to stardom

A recent piece by "The Hockey News" discussed a stat pointing toward Bedard’s high ceiling. The article referenced the fact that Bedard is just the fourth Blackhawks player to reach 50 assists while still a teenager.

Bedard registered his 50th and 51st career assists during Tuesday night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks. The other players were Eddie Olczyk with 80, Patrick Kane with 65 and Hall of Famer Bobby Hull with 53.

Kane will eventually get into the Hall of Fame while Olczyk is regarded as one of the most respectable players of his era.

While the stat doesn’t ensure Bedard will get into the Hall of Fame, it’s a telling sign of how good he is at his young age.

Bedard has seemingly struggled this season, notching up only three goals and 15 points in 20 games this season. But he is still only 19 years old. He’s nearly a point-per-game player in the world’s most competitive league.

So, it’s safe to say that Bedard could grow into a generational player like Sidney Crosby or Alex Ovechkin. Bedard and the Blackhawks hope he can improve upon his 61-point rookie campaign from a year ago. He’s got the talent to do it.

It’s just a matter of time before he evolves into the high-end player the Blackhawks think he could be.

