Connor Bedard reflected on scoring from a tough angle in the Chicago Blackhawks’ 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. The 19-year-old fired a power-play shot from near the right circle, beating Jonas Johansson for his 14th goal of the season.

He scored during the second period at 10:19, with helpers from Seth Jones and captain Nick Foligno.

"I saw enough room for puck to go in," Bedard said via ESPN. "It was late in the power play and just thought I'd give it a go. I've tried that shot a million times, and I finally put one in."

"You don’t know til it’s in, but you can feel if it’s a good shot. It felt good leaving my stick."

Chicago is 16-29-5 and last in the Central Division, losing 13 of its last 17 games. Connor Bedard leads the Blackhawks in assists (30) and points (44) in 50 games this season but is struggling defensively, with a rating of -22.

In Chicago’s 16 wins, Bedard has 17 points and a +8 rating, but in the 34 losses, he has 27 points and a -30 rating. The Blackhawks rely on Bedard for offense but need to revamp its roster around the player to complement his skills.

Connor Bedard reflects on 4-1 win over the Lightning

Arvid Soderblom made 34 saves, helping Chicago snap a seven-game road losing streak. The Blackhawks scored four unanswered goals after falling behind early. Connor Bedard said about beating the Lightning:

"Obviously, it was a big game for them there. It's a pretty tight race for the playoffs. They were playing hard, and we were playing hard. We have a lot of pride in ourselves. But that makes it fun, though."

Brayden Point gave Tampa Bay the lead at 3:34 of the first period, beating Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot off a pass from Nikita Kucherov, before Connor Bedard tied the game in the second period. Landon Slaggert put Chicago 2-1 ahead at 18:14, snapping a shot from the top of the left circle after a drop pass from Lukas Reichel.

Ryan Donato extended Chicago's lead to 3-1 at 8:02 of the third period, one-timing a rebound from the left side after Seth Jones' shot had hit the boards. Teuvo Teravainen then sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 19:03.

