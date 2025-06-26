As the Chicago Blackhawks' star center Connor Bedard enters the final year of his three-year, $2,850,000 contract, all eyes are on his potential contract extension with the team. And Bedard has made his thoughts on the matter crystal clear.

When asked about whether he's been talking with the Blackhawks about a contract extension, which he can sign as soon as July 1, Bedard was forthright in his response.

"I'll keep that pretty close to my chest," Bedard told The Athletic's Mark Lazerus. "We have a great relationship and everyone knows I want to be a Hawk as long as I'm playing. And I know they appreciate me and want me with the team."

Bedard said that he isn’t too worried about when an extension gets done — whether it’s next week, during the season or even after it ends:

"Anything can happen, but the relationship with me and the team is really strong."

At just 19 years old, Bedard is already a seasoned NHL veteran, having played 82 games in his sophomore season.

“I don’t know about being a veteran. But getting the full 82 games last year really gives you an idea of everything you need to do to be your best,” he added.

Bedard said that when he first entered the league, he didn’t have a full understanding of how things worked. But now, after a couple of years, he feels he’s learned a lot — about the league and schedule – and now feels more comfortable.

Bedard registered 23 goals and 67 points in 82 games this season.

Connor Bedard reflects on sophomore NHL season

Connor Bedard acknowledged there were some inconsistencies in his game throughout the season. He went through a couple of extended goal droughts, including going 12 games without a goal in November and then eight games without a goal late in the season.

Bedard reflected on the ups and downs of his second NHL season, saying:

"There were some gaps in my game for a couple stretches of the season. I just thought there were a couple times in the year where I wasn't feeling my best, and obviously, that's on me to do the right things."

Connor Bedard's main focus moving forward is finding consistency and staying close to that level every night.

How do you think Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

