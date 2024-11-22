Connor Bedard reacts to Tanner Howe's final game with alma mater Regina Pats

Tanner Howe's departure from the Regina Pats for the Calgary Hitmen was met with surprise and emotion. To rebuild their squad, the Pats traded their 18-year-old captain to the WHL. Their choice elicited a reaction from Howe's old teammate, senior Connor Bedard.

The Pats received defenseman Reese Hamilton and forward Keets Fawcett in exchange. Howe was just the third-ever 17-year-old captain in the team's history, the second being Connor Bedard.

The Chicago Blackhawks center took to Instagram to voice his sadness after Howe's final game in Regina. Sharing the "Thank You Howe" post to his story, the 19-year-old gave a sad emoji reaction.

Connor Bedard's Instagram story featuring Tanner Howe (Source: Instagram @_connorbedard)

In 217 career games in Regina, Tanner Howe earned 240 points. However, with the Pats currently 10th with a 6-11-4 record, his trade was on the cards for general manager Alan Millar to start the rebuild.

Tanner Howe has taken Connor Bedard as an inspiration

After Connor Bedard graduated out of the WHL as the Pats' captain, he became the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. He left the next-in-line Howe inspired. Ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old said he learned a lot from Bedard and wanted to emulate his style of play and dedication.

"I learned so much from him," Howe said of Connor Bedard via NHL.com. "It was so cool to watch what he did each day and how he took care of his body. I think the biggest takeaway was just how hard he worked and how bad he wanted it. I mean, he's the best in the world for a reason.

"How he worked out and how he practiced, being the last guy off (the ice). I've taken those habits into my game and how I do things around here, but it was so special to learn from a player like that."

Tanner Howe was selected 46th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2024 draft. He joins the Hitmen who have a 10-7-3 record.

Connor Bedard, meanwhile, is looking to rejuvenate a slumping Chicago Blackhawks who hold a 7-12-1 record and are second last in the Central Division of the NHL.

