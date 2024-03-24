Connor Bedard was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks as the No. 1 pick in 2023. After a disappointing season, the Blackhawks are currently the league's second-worst team and therefore have the chance of winning the 2024 draft lottery and selecting top prospect Macklin Celebrini.

Per East Bay Times' Curtis Pashelka, Connor Bedard responded to the question of the likelihood of him becoming teammates with Macklin Celebrini and said:

“We’re all focused on today. Not thinking about that too much right now.”

While the Blackhawks rookie's focus might be with the Blackhawks and finishing out the current season, he acknowledged Celebrini's talent and expressed his excitement to see the BU freshman in the NHL next season:

“It’s been exciting to watch a guy like that and the NHL is probably pretty excited about him coming in.”

Macklin Celebrini's Boston University Terriers lost 6-2 to No. 1 ranked Boston College on Saturday evening at the Hockey East Title Game in TD Garden.

This season, Celebrini has 31 goals and 28 assists amassing 59 points in 35 games. After scoring one goal in the loss to BC, Celebrini now ranks second all-time in goals by a BU rookie, per Boston University Terriers' official website. The scoring record is held by Dave Silk who scored 35 goals in the 1976-77 season.

Connor Bedard's advice for Macklin Celebrini

Connor Bedard had some advice for this year's top prospect, Macklin Celebrini. One was to ignore the media, speaking of which he said:

“Don’t listen to you guys.”

On a more serious note, Bedard added to his advice:

"Just play the game, have fun. That’s kind of the main thing. There’s so much that goes on outside that’s great, but honestly, some of it isn’t that much fun."

Macklin Celebrini is a 2024 Hobey Baker Award finalist, an award given to the top NCAA men's ice hockey player. Speaking about Celebrini's Hobey Baker nomination, Connor Bedard said:

“He’s a special player and what he’s doing this year is remarkable. I don’t know if it’s ever been done at his age. Going (into the NCAA) as an underage and probably being one of the Hobey (Baker Award) finalists, I’m not too sure."

Chicago Blackhawks' odds of drafting Macklin Celebrini

NHL teams can only win the draft lottery twice in a span of five years. Since Chicago Blackhawks won the lottery last year after having the third-best odds with an 11.5% chance of getting the first overall pick.

Given their current 19-46-5 record, the Blackhawks currently have a 13.5% chance of winning the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, per Daily Faceoff. The San Jose Sharks have a 16-45-7 record giving them a 25.5% chance of winning the lottery.

The other teams' odds are Anaheim Ducks (11.5 %), Columbus Blue Jackets (9.5 %) and Ottawa Senators (8.5%). The Coyotes, Canadiens, Sabres, Penguins, Kraken and Devils are next in line on the lottery list.

Hockey scouts believe Macklin Celebrini will be the No. 1 pick at this year's draft, hence the Chicago Blackhawks currently have a 13.5% chance of picking Celebrini.

The Blackhawks may select Celebrini and choose to build around him and Connor Bedard with hopes of creating a dynasty as they did with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews.

On the other hand, GM Kyle Davidson and the Blackhawks may decide to trade the high-order pick, they are to receive, for a franchise player and build a stronger team around Connor Bedard for the upcoming seasons.

