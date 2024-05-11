Connor Bedard reveals his playing position for Team Canada at World Championship 

Fresh off a stellar ro͏okie season with the ͏Chicago Blackhawks, Connor Bedard isn’t slowing down. The 18-year-old center, who led all NHL rookies with 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) in 68͏ games this season, is now geared up to represent Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia.

Canada is gearing up for their opening game against Great Britain on Saturday. The tournament, which began on Friday, will continue until May 26. Bedard shared his thoughts with NHL.com International about being in Europe and his experience so far.

"So excited to kind of look around and see some stuff," Bedard said. "There are many things to see here."

Reflecting on the team's recent visit to Austria and Hungary, Connor Bedard emphasized the bonding experience it provided.

"For sure. You know, looking around together and kind of exploring more new places with the team, it was a lot of fun," he noted.

When asked about potentially facing his Chicago Blackhawks teammate Petr Mrazek, who is representing Czechia, Bedard expressed a mix of competitiveness and admiration.

"Yes, I really hope I score on him and gain little bragging rights," he said. "But no, he had an unreal year for us. He was our MVP every night and we were super lucky to have him."

Regarding his role on the Canadian team, Bedard hinted at a possible shift from his usual center position.

"I don't think I'll be playing (center) but, I mean, every international team I feel is going to have guys that play everywhere and maybe will play at a new position," he explained.

"But you know, we've all played every position. So it's not a huge adjustment for us anyway."

Connor Bedard remains focused on contributing to the team's success, regardless of his designated position in the game.

Connor Bedard embraces growth opportunities at World Championships

Connor Bedard sees the IIHF World Championships as a valuable opportunity for personal and collective growth. Reflecting on the experience, he highlighted the benefits of playing alongside and against top-tier talent.

"I think it's good when you're playing with these guys and seeing how they are off the ice, on the ice... And then also against top players in the world like I did in the NHL, that can definitely help. I think it'll be good for myself and for all the guys here," Bedard remarked on NHL.com interview.

Regarding the adjustment to the larger international ice surface, Connor Bedard remained curious yet open-minded.

"I don't know. I've only played a few games on it when I was like 15. I don't remember all the differences, there might be a bit more open ice here. But we'll see."