Connor Bedard rocks Chris Chelios' number as tribute on Blackhawks legend's jersey retirement night

Ahead of the momentous occasion of Chris Chelios' jersey retirement by the Chicago Blackhawks, young phenom Connor Bedard paid tribute to the legendary defenseman by donning Chelios' iconic No. 7 jersey. The 18-year-old Bedard arrived at United Center on Sunday sporting the revered jersey, symbolizing a passing of the torch from one generation of hockey greatness to the next.

NHL's official account captured the touching moment, sharing a video of Bedard's arrival with the caption:

"The future 🤝 the past. Connor Bedard is rockin' a Chris Chelios jersey ahead of the @NHLBlackhawks icon's jersey retirement tonight."

Chris Chelios boasts a commendable NHL career, winning numerous trophies, including the NCAA Division I championship, three Stanley Cups, a World Cup of Hockey title and an Olympic silver medal.

Chelios wrapped up a remarkable 27-year tenure in the NHL, setting a record for the most games played by a defenseman with 1,651 appearances. Additionally, he is the American-born player with the most NHL games under his belt. Chelios accumulated 948 points throughout his career, comprising 185 goals and 763 assists.

The pregame ceremony for Chelios' jersey retirement will commence at 3:10 p.m. Whether in Chicago or outside the city, hockey fans can tune in to NBC Sports Chicago or NHL Network to catch the event. It can also be livestreamed on the NBC Sports App.

Patrick Kane believes in Connor Bedard's potential

Patrick Kane's decade and a half of thrilling performances made the Chicago Blackhawks captivating to watch, earning him the fitting nickname "Showtime." Now, Connor Bedard is doing the same, drawing praise from Kane ahead of his return to United Center with the Detroit Red Wings.

Kane lauded Bedard's remarkable talent, per NBC Sports Chicago:

"He’s been amazing. He’s been great. We talk about the fans and the city and how it’s such a great sports town, he’s in a great spot for that. I think the fans deserve another long run of a great hockey player and hopefully great teams behind him."

Kane also spoke about Connor Bedard's potential for the franchise:

"But I think it’s a great way to kind of start the rebuild and to start with a player like that definitely accelerates it a little bit.

"He’s been special, I’m sure you guys see covering him every night. He’s worth the price of admission. He does special things. He’s going to be a great player for a long time."

Bedard, in turn, admires Kane, having emulated his goal celebration during the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.