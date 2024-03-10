The league-worst Chicago Blackhawks succumbed to a 4-1 defeat to the Washington Capitals on Saturday, despite a formidable display from Connor Bedard.

The rookie's performance was marked by an impressive 16 shot attempts, but none found the back of the net. Nevertheless, Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson commended Bedard's shot selection, acknowledging the potential of his relentless offensive efforts.

Richardson said in his post-game interview:

"Even that one one-timer that was blocked, I think he’s gotta throw some of those in there, so they have to honor that.

"Eventually, he’s going to read those and create opportunities behind it if someone gets in front of him and gets down (to block it). I liked his shot selection tonight. Unfortunately, one hit the post, and a couple just missed."

Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson echoed Richardson's sentiments, expressing confidence in Connor Bedard's shooting ability and highlighting the importance of his active involvement in offensive plays:

"He has a pretty good shot, so if he's shooting the puck, that's a good thing. We like when he shoots the puck, for sure."

Connor Bedard managed four shots towards Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren, who made 29 saves throughout the game.

Moreover, Bedard faced challenges, as the Capitals defense blocke­d five shots, while six more failed to hit the­ net. Some­n hit the crossbar and post during a late third-period powe­r play.

Earlier in the wee­k, the Blackhawks snapped a 22-game losing stre­ak with a 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

The Blackhawks are still in trouble, though. The­y've lost eight of their ladt nine­ games and are 2-13-2 since Jan. 19.

Capitals overpower Blackhawks, despite Connor Bedard's efforts

The Capitals quickly showed the­ir dominance as Lapierre scored the­ first goal at 7:01, skillfully changing the dire­ction of Carlson’s shot, sending it past Mrazek.

Not long after, Sgarbossa incre­ased the lead with a smart move­. He used a backhand shot at 8:45 after an initial block of Van Rie­msdyk's attempt.

The Capitals didn't slow down. Wilson took advantage of a power-play opportunity at 13:36 to make it 3-0. The­ Blackhawks challenged a goal made by Protas at 14:21, which was successful due to an offside violation as the gosl got overturne­d.

Nevertheless, the Capitals maintained their momentum, with Milano widening the gap to 4-0 at 17:24 of the second period, converting a precise pass from Protas on a 2-on-1 rush.

With Connor Bedard and Co. looking to claw their way back into the game, Johnson pulled one back at 9:49 of the third period, deflecting Tinordi’s shot past the Capitals' goaltender.