Connor Bedard made it clear that he is not worried about his next contract with the Chicago Blackhawks. The center, drafted at No. 1 in 2023, spoke at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour and revealed that the talks are going smoothly.

“It’s nothing crazy,” Bedard said on Tuesday, via NHL.com. “We’re both comfortable with where we’re at. They know I want to be there; I know they want me. So, it’s really not on my mind that much, and I just think when it happens, it’ll happen.”

Bedard's comments show that he and the team are taking a calm approach, even if his current deal ends after the 2025-26 season.

The team began discussions about an extension in July, with Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson saying that both sides are open to talking. Davidson added that Bedard wants to stay in Chicago long-term, and the franchise feels the same way.

“He made his thoughts very clear at the end of the season and subsequently in other interviews, that he’s committed to Chicago and wants to be here long-term and we obviously want him here long-term, so there’s mutual agreement there,” Davidson said, via NHL.com.

Bedard has already proven that he can handle pressure well. He has been an important player for Chicago in his first two years in the NHL . Bedard scored 61 points in his rookie campaign and 67 points last season, with 23 goals and 44 assists.

After the Blackhawks were eliminated from playoff contention in March, Bedard focused on growth and improvement rather than results.

“We’re not fighting for a playoff spot or anything, but we’re trying to get better," Bedard said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "We’re still competitors.”

This focus on development shows how Bedard is thinking about his future.

Connor Bedard committed to Blackhawks, says analyst Ben Pope

NHL analyst Ben Pope shared his thoughts in August about Connor Bedard’s contract situation with the Chicago Blackhawks. Pope highlighted that signing before training camp is possible, but more likely next summer.

He also explained that Bedard had a solid second season but could do even better in his third NHL campaign.

“I haven’t heard anything specifically on exactly where negotiations stand, but the fact that Bedard has been so emphatic that he is going to sign long term with the Hawks," Pope said on Aug. 26, via the "Blackhawks Breakaway Podcast." "There’s nothing to worry about.”

Even with a plus-minus of -36, Bedard remains an important part of the team and showcases skill and good vision on the ice.

