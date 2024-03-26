Connor Bedard shares his thoughts on Regina Pats major brawl that involved a goalie tilt

The WHL was recently on the headlines as a huge brawl broke out between the Regina Pats and the Moose Jaw Warriors on Saturday night in the third quarter of the game. The entire roster got involved in the fight between the two sides, including the goalies.

Chicago Blackhawks center and teenage sensation Connor Bedard shared his thoughts with Charlie Roumeliotis on the brawl.

"That was awesome. Yeah, I saw that. I think Howie started it so it's pretty funny," Bedard said.

"I was talking to a few guys after it and obviously a tough, tough game for the boys, but that was pretty fun."

Connor Bedard provides his thoughts on potential 2024 NHL draft first-pick

18-year-old center Connor Bedard has been the silver lining for a disappointing season for the Chicago Blackhawks. The teenage star signed a 3-year $13.5 million contract in July 2023.

Bedard shared his thoughts on Macklin Celebrini, the 17-year-old Boston University forward who is currently being widely regarded as the potential first pick in the 2024 NHL draft.

“He’s a special player and what he’s doing this year is remarkable," Bedard said (via NHL.com). “I don’t know if it’s been done at his age, obviously going as an underage and probably being one of the Hobey (Baker) finalists, I’m sure he’ll be up there if not win it. It’s been exciting to watch a guy like that. The NHL’s probably pretty excited about him coming in.”

When the media asked, Bedard added a few words of advice for Celebrini.

“Don’t listen to you guys, I guess?” Bedard said. “No, just play the game, have fun. That’s kind of the main thing.

“There’s so much that goes on outside that’s great, but honestly some of it isn’t that much fun. When you actually get on the ice and you’re just doing what you love, that’s the best part of your day. So, that’s kind of how I approach it.”

Connor Bedard has contributed 21 goals and 34 assists in the 57 games this season. The player seems to be on course to have one of the best first seasons by a rookie in NHL history.