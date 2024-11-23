Connor Bedard turns heads with honest self-assessment following 'frustrating' start to season

The Chicago Blackhawks selected forward Connor Bedard with the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, despite there being controversy over the fact that they once again landed a high pick in the wake of the Kyle Beach controversy two years prior.

The Blackhawks continue their rebuilding process with Bedard at the center of it. He did win the Calder Trophy for 2023-24 as the NHL's top rookie despite missing a few games with a broken jaw, but he's facing something that many young players experience - the dreaded sophomore slump.

Bedard, who scored 22 goals with 39 assists in his rookie campaign, has managed just three goals and 12 assists this season.

And it's clear frustration is setting in, not only regarding his lack of production but the constant losses that continue to pile up. He admitted earlier on Friday that there are "about 100 things" he could do to reverse his fortunes.

"I don't know, man," Bedard said. "It has been frustrating, for sure. I just don't feel like I'm really doing anything. So just keep chipping away at it, I guess, and hopefully find my game again."

Bedard continued:

"It's been a tough stretch. You just feel like you don't have it or whatever, and you lose a bit of confidence. And it just kind of goes on."

Bedard hasn't scored in the last 11 games. His last goal was on October 26 against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Arena.

The Blackhawks continue to struggle in 2024-25

The Blackhawks are tied for last place in the NHL's Central Division with the struggling Nashville Predators as the losses continue despite several notable offseason acquisitions by GM Kyle Davidson.

Meanwhile, Bedard was held without a shot for just the sixth time in his NHL career during Chicago's victory over the Florida Panthers, yet head coach Luke Richardson praised his defensive play.

"We didn't get him here to be a defensive specialist, but the responsibility of playing against good lines comes first. He did everything right on the defensive side," Richardson said.

The Blackhawks return to action against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon, visiting the City of Brotherly Love for the first time this season.

Face-off is scheduled for just after 1:00 PM EST at Wells Fargo Center.

