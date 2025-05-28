Connor Brown injury: After Zach Hyman, Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch gives concerning update on key winger's Game 5 availability

The Edmonton Oilers will be without forward Connor Brown in Game 5 against the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed this on Wednesday before the team traveled to Dallas. Brown suffered an upper-body injury after taking a hit in Game 3 and did not return. Viktor Arvidsson replaced him in the lineup.

Brown was hurt when he took a hard hit from Stars defenseman Alexander Petrovic late in the second period.

"Brown won't be playing next game, but he's doing well, and we hope that he can come in shortly after that," Knoblauch told the media (Timestamp: 2:06).

Brown has been a solid contributor during the playoffs. He has five goals and three assists in 14 games, his personal best in postseason. During the regular season, he had 13 goals and 17 assists across 82 games.

The Oilers are also monitoring Zach Hyman, who left Game 4 early after a hit to the shoulder.

"Zach's season is most likely done," Knoblauch said (Timestamp: 0:03). "He's getting surgery today, and it'll be a while. So, we're not expecting him back for the playoffs."

Hyman has been among the Oilers' best goal scorers in the last two seasons. This postseason, he scored five goals and had six assists in 15 games. His absence could impact the team's offense.

Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch thinks the team is better than last season

Despite the injuries, the Oilers won Game 4 4-1. The win gave them a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference Finals. Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry each recorded a goal and an assist. Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two assists each. Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 28 saves.

Dallas scored only once in Game 4 and has been outscored 13-2 in the past three games. Kris Knoblauch said his team is equal to or even better than what they were last season.

"I would say last year we were very fortunate to have the depth that we had," Knoblauch said (Timestamp: 4:21). "This year, we’re equal to or stronger than that. ... Probably a little step above that."

The Oilers will try to close out the series in Game 5 on Thursday night.

