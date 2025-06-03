Connor Brown injury update: Kris Knoblauch backtracks on Oilers forward's status for Stanley Cup Final Game 1

Connor Brown and the Edmonton Oilers are counting down the days until the start of the Stanley Cup Finals.
The Oilers will have been off for almost a full week when Game 1 of the rematch against the Florida Panthers goes down on Wednesday night in Edmonton. For winger Connor Brown, it will have been almost two weeks out of action, dating back to Game 3 against Dallas on May 25.
Brown left that game early after taking a hard hit from Stars defenseman Alex Petrovic and ultimately did not return. He was then forced to miss the rest of the Western Conference Finals with what the Oilers said was an undisclosed injury.
Fortunately for Edmonton, the time off was good for Brown, as head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed days ago that he would be available for Game 1. However, there's been a slight turn of events, as the 31-year-old is now considered to be a game-time decision with a separate illness.
TSN hockey insider Chris Johnston shared the update provided by Knoblauch on Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter).
"Connor Brown is a "game-time decision" for Game 1 of the Cup Final tomorrow, per Kris Knoblauch," Johnston wrote.
Brown is a pending UFA playing out the lone season of the one-year, $1,000,000 contract extension he signed with the Oilers on July 1, 2024.
Connor Brown was absent from Tuesday's practice
It raised some eyebrows when Connor Brown was nowhere to be found at Oilers practice on Tuesday. That was until the news that he was sick came out to ease the concern for fans.
Edmonton Oilers play-by-play voice Jack Michaels shared the update from Tuesday's practice on X.
"Getting ready. No Connor Brown on the ice—but he’s expected to be ready for tomorrow. Oilers making a ninth appearance in the Stanley Cup Final—a record for a non-Original Six team," Michaels wrote.
Despite being under the weather, all signs do point to Brown making his return from injury just in time for the biggest series of them all. He's been an impactful player for the Oilers, posting eight points (five goals, three assists) in 14 games this postseason.
He and the Oilers will host the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday night in Edmonton. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Rogers Place.
