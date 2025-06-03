Connor Brown reveals hiding in the cupboard for 20 minutes for his surprise lineup read for Oilers teammates

Connor Brown found a unique way to lift his team’s spirits before a big game. The Edmonton Oilers forward hid in a cupboard for over 20 minutes before jumping out to read the starting lineup. The surprise happened ahead of Game 4 in the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars.

Brown shared the story after Sunday’s practice.

"I was in there (since) the 8-min mark," Brown said. "So, it was like 20, 20+ minutes in there. I had my phone in there, a little cushion. So, it wasn't bad. I was texting Harry, he was giving me the lineup, so I had to memorize it. He was also giving me a play-by-play."

The stunt was inspired by Oilers video coach Erik Elenz, who pulled off similar tricks during the regular season. Brown said it was a way to keep things light during a serious playoff run. Edmonton won Game 4 by a score of 4-1. They went on to clinch the series with a 6-3 win in Game 5.

Here is the clip in which Brown popped out of the base cabinet:

Connor Brown had missed Games 4 and 5 due to an upper-body injury from Game 3. He returned to the ice for practice on Sunday and said he will be ready for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

Apart from Connor Brown, Oilers D-man Mattias Ekholm is also ready for Game 1

Mattias Ekholm will also be in the lineup for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final for the Edmonton Oilers. He missed most of the playoffs because of an undisclosed injury. He returned in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final and had an assist in the Oilers’ 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars.

Ekholm had tried to come back earlier in April but only managed two shifts before leaving the game. At that point, it was unclear if he would return this season. He said he worked hard during his recovery and focused on returning sooner than expected. He also thanked the team’s medical and training staff for their support.

“I knew there were cases that have gone quicker than the actual timeline, and that’s all that was in my head. I wanted to beat that and be back as soon as possible. And sometimes that doesn’t work out, but this time it certainly did, so I’m happy.…" Ekholm said, via NHL.com.

This will be Ekholm’s third appearance in the Stanley Cup Final. The Oilers hope to change the outcome this year after losing to the Panthers in Game 7 last season.

