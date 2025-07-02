Connor Brown's wife Madison pens 4-word reaction as ex-Oilers winger leaves Edmonton in free agency

Veteran forward Connor Brown is heading from Edmonton to New Jersey. On Tuesday, he signed a four-year/$12 million contract with the New Jersey Devils, which will have an average annual value of $3 million.

Shortly after Sportsnet reported the news of the signing on Instagram, Connor Brown’s wife Madison reposted the update on her stories and added a short message in the caption. She wrote:

“Proud of you always!!!” followed by a red heart emoji.

via Instagram /@madisonannebrown

His new deal with the Devils includes no signing or performance bonuses and features a modified no-trade clause in the final two years.

Brown is coming off a bounce-back season with the Edmonton Oilers. After a tough 2023-24 campaign where he managed just 12 points in 71 games while recovering from a torn ACL, he returned to form in 2024-25. Last season, he played all 82 regular season games putting up 13 goals and 17 assists for 30 points. In the playoffs, he added five goals and four assists over 20 games and was part of Edmonton’s run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Originally drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the sixth round in 2012, Brown has built a reputation as a reliable bottom-six winger. Over the years, he has suited up for the Maple Leafs, Senators, Capitals and the Oilers.

Connor Brown will be parting ways with his junior hockey coach Kris Knoblauch

With this move, Connor Brown also parts ways with Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch who had been a major figure in his early hockey career.

Their partnership dates back to nearly 13 years ago when Knoblauch coached Brown with the Erie Otters. Taking over in 2012-13, Knoblauch helped Brown improve from a minus-72 rookie to the league’s top scorer the following season.

Earlier last month, Knoblauch had opened up about Brown’s importance to the team. He described him as a dependable two-way forward who handled shutdown assignments and penalty-kill duties with consistency.

“Connor Brown is a really good two-way player, whether we put him out there as a shutdown (defenseman) or part of a shutdown line,” Knoblauch said.

“I think his penalty-kill skills are second to none. I think he's very good at that. ... He's a guy who can move up and down in the lineup and is so valuable in so many different situations.”

Despite their long-standing relationship, the Oilers chose not to re-sign him. Now Connor Brown is expected to take on a depth role with the Devils who already have a strong group of right wingers.

