Connor Hellebuyck and the Winnipeg Jets secured a 4-0 shutout win on Friday over the New Jersey Devils. It was Hellebuyck's seventh shutout win of this season and set a franchise record for the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers.

After the game, Devils defenseman Brett Pesce praised Hellebuyck and said that he might be “the best goalie in the world.” Pesce, who signed a six-year $33 million contract with New Jersey on July 1, commended the Jets goalie for making some big saves.

“(Hellebuyck) might be the best goalie in the in the world,” Pesce said, via NHL.com. “He made some huge stops for them. I thought we had some opportunities — Timo (Meier) hits a post on the power play, which could have made it 2-1. But they just don't give you much. They stick to their structure, they don't beat themselves. You know, it's a good hockey team.”

Alex Iafallo scored for Winnipeg 58 seconds into the game and David Gustafsson made it 2-0. The Jets' strong defensive play did not allow the Devils to create offense.

Iafallo scored another goal in the second period during a power play. He knocked down a pass from Nikolaj Ehlers before scoring near the crease. Mark Scheifele sealed the win with a late third-period goal. Jets coach Scott Arniel credited Iafallo and Gustafsson for stepping up in the game.

After defeating the Devils, Winnipeg became the first team to reach 50 wins this season. The Jets also took a one-point lead over the Washington Capitals in the NHL standings. They extended their lead in the Central Division, six points ahead of the Dallas Stars.

Connor Hellebuyck praised team effort after shutout

Connor Hellebuyck said that the Jets played a complete game and enjoyed earning another shutout. He became the ninth U.S.-born goalie with at least seven shutouts in a season. He has tied Ryan Miller for second-most by an American goalie.

“I think it was a complete team effort -- perfect way to put it,” Hellebuyck said on Friday, via NHL.com. “Everyone was playing their game, snapping it around, playing quick, hitting. Our details were great tonight. ... I just love shutouts, to be honest with you. That's why I play the game.”

Hellebuyck added that the team needs a playoff mindset as the postseason inches closer.

“I think we're realizing we're really close to [the] playoffs, and we want to bring our playoff game every single night,” Hellebuyck said. “And this time of year is when you want to be playing your best hockey, and you feel your best when you play your best.”

Hellebuyck and Winnipeg's next game is against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. CDT.

