"Connor Hellebuyck is the worst Vezina winning playoff goaltender of all time": Jets fans rip netminder as threat of playoff elimination looms

Winnipeg Jets fans on social media expressed frustration with goaltender Connor Hellebuyck's ongoing playoff struggles. Hellebuyck is one of the three finalists for the Vezina Trophy, given to the best goalie in the league.
He is the firm favorite to win his third Vezina next month. However, for the third consecutive year, Hellebuyck has underperformed in the postseason despite a stellar regular season.
In Game 4 on Tuesday, the 31-year-old allowed three goals on 24 shots, resulting in a .875 save percentage in a 3-1 loss to the Dallas Stars. The defeat left the Jets trailing 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, facing elimination.
Fans took to X (Twitter) to voice their disappointment with their goaltender's performance. One tweeted:
"Hellebuyck is the worst Vezina winning playoff goaltender of all time. The Jets should trade him as quickly as possible when he wins the trophy again this year to maximize his value and find someone who doesn't transform into a complete basket case in the playoffs."
Another chimed in:
"I think it’s time to have a SERIOUS conversation about Hellebuyck. F***k off with the MVP chants he hasn’t won us a single game in the playoffs. The difference in this series is Otter makes the big saves and Hellebuyck can’t. Pathetic."
Here are some of the other top reactions on X:
"A playoff beast like Oettinger is worth 10 times as much as a regular season merchant like Hellebuyck," a third fan wrote."
"Helle 0-9 on the road now. Not good enough," said another fan.
"Otter taking the Olympic starting spot from soon to be 3x Vezina winner and ur guys “hart” winner," another commented.
"Wonder if there a team dumb enough to trade for Helly this offseason after this debacle," another chimed in.
Mikael Granlund shines as Dallas Stars put Winnipeg Jets to the brink
Mikael Granlund scored his first career Stanley Cup playoffs hat trick in the Dallas Stars' 3-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 4 on Tuesday.
He opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 8:36 of the first period, giving Dallas a 1-0 lead. Nikolaj Ehlers potted the lone goal for the Jets at 1:02 of the second period, tying the game at 1-1.
Granlund restored the Stars' lead with his second goal at 2:08 of the second period on a two-on-one rush, making it 2-1. He completed his hat trick with another power-play goal at 7:23 of the third period, giving Dallas a 3-1 series lead.
Game 5 returns to Canada Life Centre on Thursday.
