“Connor Hellefraud”: NHL fans react as Connor Hellebuyck gets pulled after allowing 5 goals in Game 6

Fans reacted as Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was pulled after allowing five goals in the Jets' 5-2 loss against the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 on Friday. With the series now tied 3-3, Game 7 is set for Sunday in Winnipeg.

Hellebuyck made 18 saves on 23 shots before being pulled in the second period and replaced by Eric Comrie. Comrie was able to stop all four shots he faced in relief.

Many fans expressed their frustration at Hellebuyck's play throughout the series, with one fan tweeting,

"Connor Hellefraud,"

Another fan questioned,

"Can any Jets fan tell me why Hellebuyck is so bad in the playoffs? Like genuine question I don't watch him enough, what's his issue?"

"What the hell is happening to this team!? I think the Blues are sending these guys golfing in a matter of days at this point." another user wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions, with some calling for Eric Comrie to start over Connor Hellebuyck:

"I’m not even kidding, Comrie has to start for the rest of this series and you’ve got to get a trade worked out for Hellebuyck this offseason." one fan wrote.

"Jets will have the goalie of the year and trade him right after !!!!" another fan wrote.

"Easy solution. Start Comrie for Game 7, drop Stanley from the line up. You solve a choking goalie, and a penalty/poor play magnet." a user commented.

Connor Hellebuyck has struggled on the road this series, recording a 7.24 goals-against average and a .758 save percentage over three games. In contrast, his numbers in the three home games are significantly better, with a 2.33 GAA and a .879 save percentage.

Connor Hellebuyck and Jets lose 5-2 against Blues

The Blues opened the scoring early in the first when Philip Broberg fired a one-timer from the high slot that slipped past Connor Hellebuyck at 6:03 in the first.

Cole Perfetti capitalized on a power play in the second, beating Jordan Binnington at 5:43 to tie 1-1. Nathan Walker restored St. Louis’ lead with a simple tap-in near the crease at 11:34.

Brayden Schenn made it 3-1 moments later with a screened wrister, and Cam Fowler followed with a fourth from the high slot. Alexei Toropchenko followed up with a sharp wrist shot from inside the right circle at 16:57, pushing the lead to 5-1.

The Jets added a late goal on the power play in the third, as Nino Niederreiter cleaned up a rebound along the goal line at 8:54 after Mason Appleton’s one-timer was stopped.

