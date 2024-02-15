Connor Ingram Injury: What happened to Arizona Coyotes goaltender?

The Arizona Coyotes suffered a major injury blow to goaltender Connor Ingram during Wednesday's matchup against the Minnesota Wild at Mullett Arena.

The goalie sustained an undisclosed injury during the second period and eventually exited the game.

Ingram blocked 28 shots and conceded two goals. He was replaced by Karel Vejmelka, who conceded another goal for the Coyotes' 3-1 defeat to the Wild.

Following the matchup, Arizona coach Andre Tourginy confirmed that Connor Ingram would be sidelined for seven to 10 days during his recovery process.

Patrick Brown, a senior reporter for the Arizona Coyotes, confirmed the news on X, formerly Twitter:

"#Yotes coach André Tourigny said after the game Ingram’s injury is not major, but he will likely be out 7-10 days."

Aside from Ingram, the Coyotes have three goaltenders signed for the current season: Vejmelka, Anson Thornton and Matt Villalta. Vejmelka is likely to be the preferred choice for the club between the pipes in Ingram's absence.

Meanwhile, the loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday marked the seventh consecutive defeat for the Coyotes. The club currently sits seventh in the Central Division and is No. 27 in overall league standings.

The Coyotes take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

How has Connor Ingram fared this season?

Pittsburgh Penguins v Arizona Coyotes

Ingram has been the No. 1 choice for the club this season. He's posted a 17-12-2 record with a 2.76 GAA and a .912 SV% with five shutout wins.

Drafted No. 88 by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2016 season, Connor Ingram joined the Arizona Coyotes in the 2022-23 season following his brief tenure of three games with the Nashville Predators in the 2021-22 season.

Overall, Ingram, in his brief three-year career, has posted a 24-27-10 record with a 3.77 GAA and an SV% of .908.