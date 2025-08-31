  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Edmonton Oilеrs
  • Connor McDavid's $38,500,000 teammate laser-focused on making Team Canada’s Olympic roster after 4 Nations snub

Connor McDavid's $38,500,000 teammate laser-focused on making Team Canada’s Olympic roster after 4 Nations snub

By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 31, 2025 22:24 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
Zach Hyman is eying roster spot for Canada’s 2026 Olympic team (Credits: Imagn)

Zach Hyman is working hard to earn a spot in Canada’s Olympic team. While he didn't skate at the 4 Nations tournament earlier this year, Hockey Canada invited Hyman to the orientation camp for Milano Cortina 2026.

Ad

Speaking to the reporters during Team Canada's Olympic orientation camp in Calgary on Thursday, Hyman said watching Connor McDavid play at the 4 Nations motivates him to dream of featuring in big games.

"I remember watching (the 4 Nations) with our teammates cheering Connor (McDavid) on," Hyman said. "and you want to be there, you want to be in those moments, you want to be on the greatest stage."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hyman had surgery on his right wrist in May, following his collision with Dallas forward Mason Marchment in the playoffs. While he missed the rest of the Oilers’ playoff run, the winger has started skating again while wearing a brace.

Hyman, on a 7-year $38,500,000 contract, was fit when Canada's 4 Nations roster was decided, but his slow start to the season downplayed his opportunity.

"It's the competitiveness in you," he added. "'I'd say watching was more motivation than not making the team because it's more real. It was disappointing, obviously, and I'll do everything I can to make this one."
Ad

Canada won the 4 Nations tournament with Connor McDavid scoring the winning goal in overtime. This was their sixth gold in their last seven top international events.

The next major test will be the Milano Cortina Olympics in 2026 and Zach Hyman aims not to miss out this time.

Zach Hyman's performance drop in the 2024-25 season

Zach Hyman struggled last season, with 44 points in 73 regular season games. It was a drop from his 54-goal tally in 2023-24. Despite his injuries (a concussion, a broken nose, etc.) Despite that, he played well in the playoffs before the wrist injury. He had 11 points in 15 games and led all players with 111 hits.

Ad
"I'm skating," Hyman said. This is my top hand. I'm doing all the things I normally do but I'm being cautious with my bottom hand."

Zach Hyman remains a crucial player for Edmonton alongside Leon Draisaitl and McDavid. He said he will do everything he can to make the Olympic roster.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications