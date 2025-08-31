Connor McDavid's $38,500,000 teammate laser-focused on making Team Canada’s Olympic roster after 4 Nations snub

Zach Hyman is working hard to earn a spot in Canada’s Olympic team. While he didn't skate at the 4 Nations tournament earlier this year, Hockey Canada invited Hyman to the orientation camp for Milano Cortina 2026.

Ad

Speaking to the reporters during Team Canada's Olympic orientation camp in Calgary on Thursday, Hyman said watching Connor McDavid play at the 4 Nations motivates him to dream of featuring in big games.

"I remember watching (the 4 Nations) with our teammates cheering Connor (McDavid) on," Hyman said. "and you want to be there, you want to be in those moments, you want to be on the greatest stage."

Ad

Trending

Hyman had surgery on his right wrist in May, following his collision with Dallas forward Mason Marchment in the playoffs. While he missed the rest of the Oilers’ playoff run, the winger has started skating again while wearing a brace.

Hyman, on a 7-year $38,500,000 contract, was fit when Canada's 4 Nations roster was decided, but his slow start to the season downplayed his opportunity.

"It's the competitiveness in you," he added. "'I'd say watching was more motivation than not making the team because it's more real. It was disappointing, obviously, and I'll do everything I can to make this one."

Ad

Canada won the 4 Nations tournament with Connor McDavid scoring the winning goal in overtime. This was their sixth gold in their last seven top international events.

The next major test will be the Milano Cortina Olympics in 2026 and Zach Hyman aims not to miss out this time.

Zach Hyman's performance drop in the 2024-25 season

Zach Hyman struggled last season, with 44 points in 73 regular season games. It was a drop from his 54-goal tally in 2023-24. Despite his injuries (a concussion, a broken nose, etc.) Despite that, he played well in the playoffs before the wrist injury. He had 11 points in 15 games and led all players with 111 hits.

Ad

"I'm skating," Hyman said. This is my top hand. I'm doing all the things I normally do but I'm being cautious with my bottom hand."

Zach Hyman remains a crucial player for Edmonton alongside Leon Draisaitl and McDavid. He said he will do everything he can to make the Olympic roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama