It doesn't look like Connor McDavid is going to be heading elsewhere anytime soon. Following a second straight defeat in the championship round, questions around the forward's future persisted, but he's put an end to the speculation for now.

McDavid has one year left on his deal, so he's eligible for an extension. Whether by trade or in free agency next offseason, many felt that the defeat would push McDavid out.

However, the Oilers star said:

"As you said, yeah, it's only been a couple days since the season ended. take some time to regroup, talk to my agent a little bit, and family and all that, and make some decisions when, whenever that time comes. But there's no rush. No rush, anything like that."

For now, McDavid isn't making any hard decisions, but he certainly feels like he needs to stick it out to win a title for Edmonton and bring the Stanley Cup back to Canada.

He said:

“This core has been together for a long time and we’ve been building to this moment. … With that being said ultimately I still need to do what’s best for me and my family. But of course there’s unfinished business here.”

McDavid also said he's more than open to an extension, especially if he feels he can keep winning in Edmonton.

NHL insider ponders Connor McDavid's future

Connor McDavid isn't going anywhere right now. The Edmonton Oilers star is under contract and hasn't requested a trade. He doesn't seem poised to force his way out of town.

The Oilers aren't losing Connor McDavid (Imagn)

That's good, NHL insider Chris Johnston argues. He said via The Athletic that this offseason is less frightening than last year's:

"The outset of this summer feels less precarious for the organization than the last one did. A year ago, the Oilers entered the offseason needing to extend Leon Draisaitl or look at trading him, because they were unwilling to let him play out the final year of his deal and potentially walk directly to free agency in 2025."

Bringing back Leon Draisaitl on such a deal is costly, but at least for one more year, the dominant forward trio will be back in Edmonton.

