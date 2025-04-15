Connor McDavid brushes off concern around Edmonton Oilers' injuries ahead of playoff clash against LA Kings

Connor McDavid is not worried about injuries before the playoffs. McDavid missed Monday’s game against the LA Kings for safety reasons. He did not score since returning from injury but has nine assists in three games. On Sunday, he had two assists and was plus-3. He now has 99 points in 66 games this season. He is expected to return for the playoffs.
McDavid spoke to the media after Tuesday’s optional skate at Downtown Community Arena and said he is "ready to roll" about possibly playing against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. McDavid further said the team is healthier than people think.
"Unique, obviously, kind of unprecedented for our group," McDavid said (1:05 onwards). "We've had a great string of health here for a long time. And you know, I saw now we're kind of alluded to, everything's kind of hitting us at once. And while that is true. Guys are healthier than it may seem."
McDavid does not like the idea that the Oilers are badly hurt:
"I think we kind of have this like aura about us for the walking wounded, but, we're just fine," McDavid added. "Everybody's going to be ready to roll. Everybody is doing whatever they can. I don't like this whole notion that we're the walking wounded here, we're ready to roll."
McDavid says the team is focused and prepared and is ready to perform well in the playoffs.
Edmonton Oilers coach on Connor McDavid and other players
On Monday, Coach Kris Knoblauch talked about Connor McDavid not playing against the LA Kings.
"That’s just precautionary. With us playing three [games] in four [nights] and back-to-back," Knoblauch said.
Other players who also missed Monday’s game include Leon Draisaitl and Hyman. Many of the injured players should be ready for Game 1.
"Absolutely, it’s bad luck (injuries)... Right now, it’s catching up to us." Knoblauch said on Monday. "We have a lot of guys that we are anticipating to come back at the start of the playoffs, which is nice.
"McDavid, Draisaitl, Hyman, those guys are pretty important, and I wouldn’t be as confident and looking forward to it as much as I am if those guys weren’t in a position that they are. ... We’re (still) missing some guys that we wish were in the lineup."
Edmonton will face the Kings in the first round. This will be the fourth straight year these teams meet in the playoffs. Edmonton has won the past three matchups. The Oilers will play their final regular season game on Wednesday.
