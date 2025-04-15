Connor McDavid brushes off concern around Edmonton Oilers' injuries ahead of playoff clash against LA Kings

Connor McDavid is not worried about injuries before the playoffs. McDavid missed Monday’s game against the LA Kings for safety reasons. He did not score since returning from injury but has nine assists in three games. On Sunday, he had two assists and was plus-3. He now has 99 points in 66 games this season. He is expected to return for the playoffs.

McDavid spoke to the media after Tuesday’s optional skate at Downtown Community Arena and said he is "ready to roll" about possibly playing against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. McDavid further said the team is healthier than people think.

"Unique, obviously, kind of unprecedented for our group," McDavid said (1:05 onwards). "We've had a great string of health here for a long time. And you know, I saw now we're kind of alluded to, everything's kind of hitting us at once. And while that is true. Guys are healthier than it may seem."

McDavid does not like the idea that the Oilers are badly hurt:

"I think we kind of have this like aura about us for the walking wounded, but, we're just fine," McDavid added. "Everybody's going to be ready to roll. Everybody is doing whatever they can. I don't like this whole notion that we're the walking wounded here, we're ready to roll."

McDavid says the team is focused and prepared and is ready to perform well in the playoffs.

Edmonton Oilers coach on Connor McDavid and other players

On Monday, Coach Kris Knoblauch talked about Connor McDavid not playing against the LA Kings.

"That’s just precautionary. With us playing three [games] in four [nights] and back-to-back," Knoblauch said.

Other players who also missed Monday’s game include Leon Draisaitl and Hyman. Many of the injured players should be ready for Game 1.

"Absolutely, it’s bad luck (injuries)... Right now, it’s catching up to us." Knoblauch said on Monday. "We have a lot of guys that we are anticipating to come back at the start of the playoffs, which is nice.

"McDavid, Draisaitl, Hyman, those guys are pretty important, and I wouldn’t be as confident and looking forward to it as much as I am if those guys weren’t in a position that they are. ... We’re (still) missing some guys that we wish were in the lineup."

Edmonton will face the Kings in the first round. This will be the fourth straight year these teams meet in the playoffs. Edmonton has won the past three matchups. The Oilers will play their final regular season game on Wednesday.

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

